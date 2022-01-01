Go
Digger’s Sting was opened over 50 years ago by the original owner, Victor Skaff. It was named after the 1973 film “The Sting” and a mafia hit man from New York City named “Digger”, an old friend of Skaff. Digger’s Sting has been one of the most popular locations for fine dining on La Crosse’s 3rd Street since it opened.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

122 3rd St N • $$$

Avg 4.6 (575 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Seating
Groups
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

122 3rd St N

La Crosse WI

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

