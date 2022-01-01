Go
Dock Brown's Lakeside Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

511 Route 9P • $$

Avg 4.4 (513 reviews)

Popular Items

Dock's Classic Chicken Salad Wrap$14.50
Dock's House Made Chicken Salad, Lettuce and Tomato on a Flour Wrap
French Fries$5.00
Fish & Chips$18.95
8 oz Fresh Beer Battered Haddock, House Fries, House Made Coleslaw and Your Choice of Tartar or Cocktail Sauce
Dock's Wings$10.00
Cooked Tender and Crispy, Served with Your Choice of Sauces
Burger of The Day$16.95
Ask Your Server for Details
Dock's Quesadilla$11.50
Grilled Flour Tortilla Stuffed with Cheddar Jack Cheese and Pico de Gallo. Served with Salsa and Sour Scream on the Side
Kid Chicken Tenders$5.00
Pork Mac$15.95
5 Cheese Mac Topped with Pulled Pork and Panko
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$14.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Melted Cheddar, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on a Ciabatta Bun
Dock's Burger$15.95
8 oz Freshly Ground Beef Smashed and Topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion Served on a Toasted Kaiser Roll
Location

511 Route 9P

Saratoga Springs NY

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
