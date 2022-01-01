Go
Dolce Restaurant & Wine Bar

Simple, Rustic, yet Refined, and anything but typical. Walk into Dolce and you're welcomed by the aromas from the open kitchen. You might notice the music, its contemporary. You'll definitely notice the wines, displayed on the wall like works of art. There are no white table cloths, no dabbing the corners of your mouth, no pomp, but lots of circumstance. And perhaps the only reason you noticed the aforementioned is because you haven't tasted our food.

15 W Quincy St

Popular Items

Blackberry$16.00
Honey, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Sea Salt
Tomato Basil$12.00
San Marzano, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil
Gnocchi with Burrata$21.00
Potato Gnocchi, Spinach, Alfredo Sauce, Burrata. Bread Crumble
Ricotta & Honey$11.00
Fresh Ricotta, Fresh Honey, Toasted Baguette
Beet Salad$13.00
Citrus Yogurt, Pickled Carrot, Candied Walnuts, Chives
Fra' Diavolo$27.00
Bucatini Pasta, Shrimp, Lobster, Spicy San Marzano, Garlic, Shishito & Red Peppers
Scallops w Risotto$22.00
Sea Scallops, Garlic Risotto, Lemon Cream Sauce
Mushroom & White Cheddar$16.00
Crème Fraiche, Arugula, Lemon Juice
Pear And Gorgonzola$16.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Sea Salt & Pepper
3 Cheese Ravioli$23.00
Ricotta, Creamy Fontina, Aged Parmesan Ravioli. Ricotta Vodka Sauce
Location

15 W Quincy St

Westmont IL

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
