American
Bars & Lounges

Dublin Road Taproom & Eatery

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

53 Dublin Road

Jaffrey, NH 03452

Popular Items

Fry Basket$7.00
Marinated Steak Tips$16.00
10 Wings$10.00
Turkey BLT$9.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cracked pepper mayo
Homemade Mac N Cheese$9.00
Maple Cheddar Burger$13.00
maple dry rub, caramelized onions, and maple creme fraiche
5 Wings$5.00
Tender Basket$9.00
served with French fries and choice of dipping sauce
Bacon Cheese Burger$13.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
fried buttermilk chicken with lettuce and cracked pepper mayo
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

53 Dublin Road, Jaffrey NH 03452

