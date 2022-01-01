Go
Donut Taco Palace

Come in and enjoy breakfast!

5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101

Popular Items

Potato, Egg, & Cheese$2.49
Migas: Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Egg, & Chips$2.49
DZ Mixed$9.99
Bean & Cheese$2.25
Letters$2.25
Please note what type of letters and/or symbols you'd like these to be. For example, you can say "Have the letters spelled out to be "Happy Birthday!" with Happy have pink icing with rainbow sprinkles, and Birthday! have blue icing with small round sprinkles."
Potato & Egg$2.25
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese$2.49
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$2.49
Bacon & Egg$2.25
Location

5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101

Austin TX

Sunday5:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 1:00 pm
