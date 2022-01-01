Go
Dot's Diner

Serving Boulder's Best Breakfast for Over 40 Years!
Classic Diner • Breakfast Favorites • Gluten Free & Vegetarian Options • Nepali Specials

2716 28th St • $

Avg 4.1 (650 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Coffee$2.95
16oz Fresh Ground, Fresh Brewed Organic Coffee
Bacon$2.95
Large Hot Chai$4.25
16oz Our Own Recipe. Made the authentic way by our Nepalese cook. Alternative milks available.
Large Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Two scrambled eggs, refried or black beans, hash browns and swiss cheese. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with green chili or red salsa and cheddar cheese.
Sm Huevos Rancheros$7.50
One egg any style, refried or black beans, On a flour tortilla and topped with green chili or red salsa and cheddar cheese.
Small Breakfast Burrito$7.50
One scrambled egg, refried or black beans, hash browns and swiss cheese. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with green chili or red salsa and cheddar cheese.
A.M. Sandwich$9.25
Our homemade buttermilk biscuit stuffed with cheesy scrambled egg, and slices ham. Comes with hash browns. Try it vegetarian with either avocado or Morning Star veggie sausage.
Large House Breakfast$10.75
Two eggs any style, your choice of meat, hash browns or grits, and a homemade buttermilk biscuit or toast.
Lg Huevos Rancheros$10.95
Two eggs any style, refried or black beans, On a flour tortilla and topped with green chili or red salsa and cheddar cheese.
Hash Browns$2.75
House made, chopped and grilled with our potato spice blend.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2716 28th St

Boulder CO

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
