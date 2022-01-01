Earth Bistro
Family Owned Since 2008: no freezers, no fryers, no microwave, no heat lamps, no Coke/Pepsi. Organic Meats, Non GMO oils
Organic Veggies. Take out or Dine in.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
40695 Winchester Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
40695 Winchester Rd
Temecula CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bushfire Kitchen
Fresh meals that are made slow & served fast.
Angry Chickz - Temecula
Come in and enjoy!
QuietCool Micro Market
Welcome - Come in and enjoy!
Mo's Egg House - OLD
Come in and enjoy!