Earth Bistro

Family Owned Since 2008: no freezers, no fryers, no microwave, no heat lamps, no Coke/Pepsi. Organic Meats, Non GMO oils
Organic Veggies. Take out or Dine in.

Chicken Bowl$14.00
A bed of leafy greens topped with our house seasoned ORGANIC quinoa. Loaded with organic roasted zucchini, organic baby spinach & hand sliced free range chicken breast, fresh chopped basil & parsley.
Chicken Wings$7.50
Gluten Free, Organic Chicken wings/drumettes. Baked never fried.
Always fresh because we have no freezer !
Chocolate Brownie (v & gf )$4.50
Baked in house.
Gluten free and vegan
Non-gmo
The Classic$13.25
100% fresh grass finished beef, caramelized organic red onions organic tomatoes, organic lettuce, mustard, pickles, and house made organic ketchup add you choice of cheese $1. Chose your side: salad or garlic oven "fries."
Aloha Burger$13.25
100% fresh grass finished beef, organic caramelized red onions, mozzarella, cut in house (not canned) pineapple BBQ sauce. Can be made with free range chicken breast instead. Chose your side: salad or garlic oven "fries."
PERS Pepperoni$10.75
Our pepperoni is pure! Nitrate, GMO, hormone and preservative free. Organic house made tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone.
PERS Carnivore's Delight$11.75
Nitrite free pepperoni and bacon, free range chicken, organic house made tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone No room for veggies.
Garlic & Herb Fries$5.00
Cut in house not at a factory! Organic red skin potatoes tossed in olive oil, fresh garlic and our EB seasonings. Then oven roasted to a light crisp. Served with house made ketchup. Our version of fries without the frying
Chicken Pesto$13.25
Hormone free oven roasted chicken, fresh organic baby spinach, organic fresh tomatoes, and parmesan pesto spread. add organic avocados $1 . Can be made vegan. Chose your side: salad or garlic oven "fries."
Vegan Chicken Wings$7.00
Vegan, and Gluten Free !
Baked and never fried.
Served w/ house made soy free vegan ranch!
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

40695 Winchester Rd

Temecula CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
