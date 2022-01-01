Temecula pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Temecula

The Goat & Vine image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Goat & Vine

41923 2nd St., Temecula

Avg 4.6 (3102 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hatch Chile Honey Chicken Pizza$27.00
Blackened chicken, caramelized onions, jalapenos, sharp cheddar, roasted garlic aioli, grape tomatoes, cilantro, local Hatch chili honey, and fresh avocado
Bread Sticks & House Sauce$16.50
Our house made walnut pesto marinara topped with crumbled Gorgonzola. Paired with freshly baked bread sticks brushed with garlic and smothered in melted mozzarella and Parmesan.
Hatch Chile Honey Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Blackened chicken, roasted garlic aioli, avocado, caramelized onions, local Hatch chile honey, fresh jalapeños, sharp cheddar, roma tomatoes & crisp romaine on our baked pretzel bun
More about The Goat & Vine
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

The Pizza Press

30010 Temecula Parkway Rd, Temecula

Avg 4.6 (1867 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Daily ^$7.50
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping
The Chronicle ^$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
PYO Pizza ^$9.85
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
More about The Pizza Press
Earth Bistro image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Earth Bistro

40695 Winchester Rd, Temecula

Avg 4.3 (477 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Wings$7.50
Gluten Free, Organic Chicken wings/drumettes. Baked never fried.
Always fresh because we have no freezer !
Vegan Chicken Wings$7.00
Vegan, and Gluten Free !
Baked and never fried.
Served w/ house made soy free vegan ranch!
LG BBQ Chicken$22.75
Free range, hormone & pesticide free chicken , house made BBQ sauce. roasted red onion, fresh basil, mozzarella and provolone.
make it tropical add $ fresh hand cut pineapple yum. Can be made vegan or dairy free.
More about Earth Bistro
Trattoria Toscana image

 

Trattoria Toscana

41789 Nicole Lane Ste B1, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Trattoria Toscana
Topspin Pizza Pong image

 

Topspin Pizza Pong

28588 Old Town Front Street, Temecula

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Topspin Pizza Pong
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Bottega Italia

28475 Old Town Front Street, Temecula

Avg 4 (164 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bottega Italia
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Spuntino Pizzeria

31891 Rancho California Rd, Temecula

Avg 4.8 (242 reviews)
Takeout
More about Spuntino Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Stadium Pizza - Redhawk

31950 Temecula Parkway, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Stadium Pizza - Redhawk

Map

Map

