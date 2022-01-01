Temecula pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Temecula
More about The Goat & Vine
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Goat & Vine
41923 2nd St., Temecula
|Popular items
|Hatch Chile Honey Chicken Pizza
|$27.00
Blackened chicken, caramelized onions, jalapenos, sharp cheddar, roasted garlic aioli, grape tomatoes, cilantro, local Hatch chili honey, and fresh avocado
|Bread Sticks & House Sauce
|$16.50
Our house made walnut pesto marinara topped with crumbled Gorgonzola. Paired with freshly baked bread sticks brushed with garlic and smothered in melted mozzarella and Parmesan.
|Hatch Chile Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Blackened chicken, roasted garlic aioli, avocado, caramelized onions, local Hatch chile honey, fresh jalapeños, sharp cheddar, roma tomatoes & crisp romaine on our baked pretzel bun
More about The Pizza Press
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
The Pizza Press
30010 Temecula Parkway Rd, Temecula
|Popular items
|The Daily ^
|$7.50
One sauce, mozzarella and one topping
|The Chronicle ^
|$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
|PYO Pizza ^
|$9.85
Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!
More about Earth Bistro
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Earth Bistro
40695 Winchester Rd, Temecula
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$7.50
Gluten Free, Organic Chicken wings/drumettes. Baked never fried.
Always fresh because we have no freezer !
|Vegan Chicken Wings
|$7.00
Vegan, and Gluten Free !
Baked and never fried.
Served w/ house made soy free vegan ranch!
|LG BBQ Chicken
|$22.75
Free range, hormone & pesticide free chicken , house made BBQ sauce. roasted red onion, fresh basil, mozzarella and provolone.
make it tropical add $ fresh hand cut pineapple yum. Can be made vegan or dairy free.
More about Bottega Italia
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Bottega Italia
28475 Old Town Front Street, Temecula