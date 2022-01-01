Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Temecula

Temecula restaurants
Temecula restaurants that serve salmon

EAT Marketplace

28410 Old Town Front St, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Toast$16.95
Santa Barbara Smoke house Salmon, scallion cream cheese, pickled red onion, lemon vinaigrette tossed arugula, open face on house-made bagel
Kids Salmon Plate$12.95
Salmon$7.95
More about EAT Marketplace
Bushfire Kitchen

40665 Winchester Rd #B1, Temecula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Plate (gf)$17.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, Italian parsley and capers. Gluten-Free. Served over organic brown rice or basmati rice with our housemade focaccia bread & scallion sauce and a choice of one side.
Sustainable Salmon Bowl (gf)$12.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers, and Italian parsley. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
Pacific Northwest Salmon (gf)$59.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and then topped with sundried tomatoes, italian parsley and capers. Gluten-Free. Served over organic brown rice or basmati rice with our housemade focaccia bread & scallion sauce and a choice of one large side.
More about Bushfire Kitchen
KEBABS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Kabob House

31093 Temecula Pkwy suite D1, Temecula

Avg 4.7 (1209 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Plate$20.00
More about Kabob House
BBQ • POKE • FRENCH FRIES

Da Coconut Cafe

31725 Tamecula Pkwy, Temecula

Avg 4.6 (1247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Plate$12.95
Served with 2 scoops rice and macaroni salad.
Grilled Salmon Salad$12.95
Served over Salad Blend, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onions, Green Onions & Asian Dressing.
Lomi Lomi Salmon$2.75
More about Da Coconut Cafe

