Salmon in Temecula
Temecula restaurants that serve salmon
EAT Marketplace
28410 Old Town Front St, Temecula
|Smoked Salmon Toast
|$16.95
Santa Barbara Smoke house Salmon, scallion cream cheese, pickled red onion, lemon vinaigrette tossed arugula, open face on house-made bagel
|Kids Salmon Plate
|$12.95
|Salmon
|$7.95
Bushfire Kitchen
40665 Winchester Rd #B1, Temecula
|Salmon Plate (gf)
|$17.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, Italian parsley and capers. Gluten-Free. Served over organic brown rice or basmati rice with our housemade focaccia bread & scallion sauce and a choice of one side.
|Sustainable Salmon Bowl (gf)
|$12.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and topped with sundried tomatoes, capers, and Italian parsley. Served on your choice of basmati rice, organic brown rice, or mashed potatoes and topped with grilled veggies, roasted squash, or baked sweet potatoes. Gluten-Free.
|Pacific Northwest Salmon (gf)
|$59.95
Sustainable Pacific Northwest salmon grilled and then topped with sundried tomatoes, italian parsley and capers. Gluten-Free. Served over organic brown rice or basmati rice with our housemade focaccia bread & scallion sauce and a choice of one large side.
KEBABS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Kabob House
31093 Temecula Pkwy suite D1, Temecula
|Salmon Plate
|$20.00
BBQ • POKE • FRENCH FRIES
Da Coconut Cafe
31725 Tamecula Pkwy, Temecula
|Grilled Salmon Plate
|$12.95
Served with 2 scoops rice and macaroni salad.
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$12.95
Served over Salad Blend, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onions, Green Onions & Asian Dressing.
|Lomi Lomi Salmon
|$2.75