District Provision & Supply Co.

District is a deli specializing in breakfast and lunch with a focus on fresh, wholesome options that have become famous in it's over thirty years of operation!

6 Rochester Place • $

The Woodley$12.00
Roast Beef with Provolone, Sautéed Mushroom, Carmelized Onion, Lettuce, Tomato and Horseradish Mayo on a Club Roll.
Red Reuben$12.00
Pastrami with Swiss, Red Cabbage and Thousand Island on Rye. Served with your choice of chips, pickle and your choice of drink.
Egg and Cheese$6.00
Fried Egg and Cheddar with your choice of protein, bread and toppings.
Build Your Own Sandwich$12.00
Choose your own Bread, Protein, and Toppings.
Caesar
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, House Made Crouton, Caesar Dressing.
Soup & Half Sandwich$11.00
Your choice of a cup of soup and a half a "build your own" sandwich.
California$12.00
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Tomato, Avocado, Sprouts and Mayo on Rye.
Fried Chicken$12.00
Fried Chicken Breast, Cheddar, Confit Tomato, Mixed Greens, and Avocado Mayo on a Kaiser Roll.
Chicken Salad$12.00
Chicken Breast, Celery, Apple, Pistachio and Mayo on a Croissant.
District Club$12.00
Pastrami, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Mayo on White.
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

6 Rochester Place

Hagerstown MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
