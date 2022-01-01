Go
Earthbar

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES

2683 VIA DE LA VALLE • $$

Avg 4.6 (71 reviews)

Popular Items

Berry Blaze$9.95
5g protein. Acai, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry, goji berry, banana, coconut water.
Rockstar$10.95
17g protein. Banana, coconut butter, almond butter, vanilla, dates, sea salt, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein, blue spirulina, adaptogenic mushroom blend.
Avocado Toast$7.95
Avocado, sriracha, everything superseed mix, microgreens, GF bread.
Earthbar Herbals-Super Immune-2 Fl oz$19.99
Strawberry Ricotta Waffle$7.95
Strawberry, almonds, almond ricotta, honey drizzle, GF vegan waffle.
Mint Chip$10.95
20g protein. Cacao nibs, mint extract, coconut meat, spinach, banana, coconut flakes, almond butter, dates, almond milk, coconut water, plant-based protein.
Earthbar Herbals-Sinus Blaster-2 Fl oz$19.99
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

2683 VIA DE LA VALLE

Del Mar CA

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
