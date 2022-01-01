Earthbar
Come in and enjoy!
19540 Jamboree Road
Popular Items
Location
19540 Jamboree Road
Irvine CA
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mario's Butcher & Deli
Come in and enjoy!
MOULIN Bouillon
Come in and enjoy!
800 Rose Big
Come in and enjoy!
MOULIN - Newport Beach
From the moment you step inside, Moulin transports you to France with the smell of fresh, artisan breads, the sight of fresh chickens turning in the rotissoire and the sound of people speaking French.
If you are French, the Croque Madame tastes just like you remember from your childhood. If you have visited France on vacation, then the touch of cream on your lips after enjoying a delicate pastry will remind you of the one you enjoyed at that little café near your hotel in Paris!