Go
Toast

El Burrito Loco

Come in and enjoy!! Thank you!

BURRITOS

1509 W Jefferson St • $

Avg 4.4 (4649 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Taco$3.10
Quesabirrias Order Of Three (3)$9.99
Pastor Taco$3.10
Churro Original$1.85
Lg Horchata$3.49
Chips/Salsa$2.89
$6 Burritos$6.00
Rice/Beans$3.39
Elote (12oz)$3.15
$5 Nachos$5.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1509 W Jefferson St

Joliet IL

Sunday8:00 am - 10:10 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:05 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:05 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:05 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:05 pm
Friday9:00 am - 12:10 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:10 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Longshots - Sports Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Louis' Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Best Breakfast in Town!

Pop's Beef

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Syl's Restaurant and Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston