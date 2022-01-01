Go
El Charro 1947 - Walnut Creek

1470 North Broadway

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa$3.99
House made chips & salsa
Dos$17.99
Choice of two enchiladas, tacos, or tamales. Served with a side of refried beans, rice, and pico
Uno$14.99
Choice of one enchilada, taco, or tamale. Served with a side of refried beans, rice, and pico
Carnitas Plate$24.99
Our famous Michoacan style pork, braised in a copper pot, guacamole, fresh cilantro, diced onions, cabbage and pickled jalapeños. Served with rice, refried bean and corn tortillas
Side Guacamole$1.49
Tres$20.99
Choice of three enchiladas, tacos, or tamales. Served with a side of refried beans, rice, and pico
Guacamole Lg$14.99
8 oz. topped with cotija cheese
Guacamole Sm$9.99
4 oz. topped with cotija cheese
Ribeye Quesadilla$19.99
Michaocan-style grilled ribeye, flour tortilla, Mexican cheeses, guacamole, Molcajete sauce, and pico. Served with refried beans and rice
Quatro Loco$23.99
Choice of four enchiladas, tacos, or tamales. Served with a side of refried beans, rice, and pico
Location

1470 North Broadway

Walnut Creek CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
