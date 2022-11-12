Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Mediterranean

Limon Rotisserie - Walnut Creek

No reviews yet

1524 Locust St

Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Order Again

Popular Items

Whole Chicken
Lomo saltado
Beef empanadas

Rotisserie

Our Peruvian open-flame rotisserie chicken is marinated in Limón's crafted blend of spices and aromatic herbs.
Whole Chicken

$30.00

Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. Cut in 8 pieces.

Half Chicken

$22.00

Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. Cut in 4 pieces.

Quarter White

$17.00

Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken, quarter white cut of meat.

Quarter Dark

$16.00

Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken.

Whole Chicken [Only]

$22.00

Whole Chicken Only. Sauce not included

Ceviches

Limon's ceviches is a perfectly composed mix of a citrusy & spicy leche de tigre combined with fresh fish & seafood. Known to Peru as a secret hangover cure, take an energizing bite & pair it with a pisco sour or refreshing beer.
Ceviche mixto

$21.00

Fresh catch of the day, calamari, & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.

El pescador

$20.00

Fresh Red Snapper. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.

Camarón

$21.00

Poached shrimp in our Rocoto leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.

Taro Chips

$4.00

Made fresh daily, Taro Chips.

Salads

Add a 1/4 chicken to any of our salads +$6.
Garden salad

$12.00

Spring mix, romaine, carrots, cucumbers, & cherry tomatoes. Tossed with ají amarillo sesame dressing.

Kale salad

$13.00

Curly green kale, rocoto miso dressing, Peruvian corn, golden raisins, toasted almonds, carrots, cherry tomatoes, & parmesan cheese.

Empanadas

Beef empanadas

$12.00

Two crispy pastries filled with: beef, ají panca, eggs, kalamata olives, & golden raisins.

Chicken empanadas

$12.00

Two crispy pastries filled with: chicken, mixed vegetables, parsley, creamy ají amarillo sauce.

Veggie empanadas

$12.00

Two crispy pastries filled with: roasted mushroom, spinach, corn, & cheese.

Cheese empanadas

$12.00

Two crispy pastries filled with: Oaxaca & monterey jack cheese.

Clasicos

Lomo saltado

$29.00

Traditional Peruvian favorite! Wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries & served with jasmine rice. Add shrimp +$6.

Arroz con mariscos

$30.00

Aromatic saffron rice cooked in ají amarillo & ají panca fish fumé, PEI mussels, manila clams, jumbo shrimp, calamari, fish, parmesan cheese & salsa criolla.

Saltado de Pollo

$25.00

Wok stir-fried chicken tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in a ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries & served with Jasmine rice. *NOT Gluten Free *Contains shellfish (oyster sauce) & Soy

Arroz con pollo

$22.00

Cilantro-huacatay braised rice, carrots, & English peas. Served with a quarter rotisserie chicken, salsa criolla & Ají Amarillo sauce.

Piqueos

Polli-papas

$16.00

Crispy chicken and french fries, topped with ají amarillo sauce, lemon mustard aioli, & parmesan cheese.

Tacu Tacu

$10.00

Traditional Peruvian favorite! Pan-fried mixed rice and beans, ají amarillo, ají panca and garlic, garnish with salsa criolla.

Chicharron de pollo

$15.00

Chicken thighs, ají amarillo soy sauce, yuca fries, habanero Limón vinaigrette, & salsa criolla.

Truffle mac & cheese

$13.00

Limon's signature truffle-infused macaroni and cheese.

Platano frito

$10.00

Fried ripe plantains, sweet and sour vinaigrette.

Broccolini anticucheros

$12.00

Side Dishes

Chifa Vegetables

$8.00

Stir fry zucchini in ginger-infused soy sauce.

Yuca fries

$7.00

Fried yucca.

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Sweet potato fries.

French fries

$6.00

Hand cut Kennebec potatoes.

Jasmine rice

$4.00

Steamed jasmine rice.

Side salad

$6.00

Chopped romaine salad, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, Aji Amarillo sesame dressing. Contains: Gluten & Soy in dressing.

Sauces

Ají Amarillo sauce

$2.00

Peruvian Yellow Pepper & Black Mint Sauce [2oz]

Limon’s hot sauce

$2.00

Peruvian Hot Pepper Sauce [2oz]

Chimichurri

$2.00

Parsley, Oregano, & Chili Flakes [2oz]

Desserts

Chocolate bandido

$10.00

Rich dark chocolate cake, topped with lucuma sauce, strawberries and whipped cream.

Tres leches

$10.00

Most popular! Traditional sponge cake soaked with a sweet mixture of three milks, dulce de leche whipped cream, dusted with cinnamon powder.

Panna cotta de mango

$10.00

Sweetened vanilla cream custard topped with mango sauce.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Since the day we opened our doors in 2002, Limon Rotisserie has set out to share the vibrant flavors of Peruvian cuisine with San Francisco locals and visitors alike. At the heart of what we serve are the authentic ingredients that we carefully select from local purveyors and sustainable growers. At Limon, we craft each dish with purpose and welcome you into our restaurants as if they were your second home.

