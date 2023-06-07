Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burma 2 1616 North Main Street

1616 North Main Street

Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Popular Items

Chicken Burmese Pad Thai (GF)

$16.00

Rice noodles mixed with chicken, red bell peppers, cabbage, onions, scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tamarind, paprika and fish sauce.

Burmese Style Chicken Curry

$18.00

Chicken thigh simmered in lemongrass, onions, potatoes, ginger, garlic, masala, paprika, bay leaves and topped with fish sauce.

Sesame Chicken

$18.00

Hand-cut strips of chicken, lightly fried in soy sauce, vinegar, honey topped with sesame seeds.

Food

Appetizers

Deep Fried Lotus Root

$11.00

With chili and seaweed aioli.

Fried Tofu

$11.00

Deep fried soft tofu served with a sweet and sour chili sauce.

Palata

$11.00

A flaky layered flatbread bread with choice of curry:

Samosa ( Vegan)

$13.00

Hand-made wheat-flour wraps fried and filled with potatoes ,onions, and spices. Served with our special house sauce.

Yellow Fofu (GF)

$13.00

Yellow pea powder, wheat starch, water , salt and sugar.

Samosa X5

$16.25

Samosa X6

$19.50

Salt & Pepper Chicken

$14.00

Choice of the following, deep-fried with scallions, jalapenos, white pepper and five spice, served with a sweet and sour chili sauce

Salt & Pepper Swai

$14.00

Salt & Pepper Calamari

$14.00

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$16.00

Lettuce Wrap Tofu

$13.00

Romaine lettuce wraps with tofu ,carrots, green bell peppers,mushrooms, radish, ginger, garlic, water chestnuts, sesame seeds and hoisin sauce.

Lettuce Wrap Chicken

$14.00

Romaine lettuce wraps with chicken ,carrots, green bell peppers,mushrooms, radish, ginger, garlic, water chestnuts, sesame seeds and hoisin sauce.

Lettuce Wrap Shrimp

$15.00

Romaine lettuce wraps with shrimp ,carrots, green bell peppers,mushrooms, radish, ginger, garlic, water chestnuts, sesame seeds and hoisin sauce.

Salads

Tea Leaf Salad (GF) (V)

$15.00

A mix of Burmese fermented tea leaves , fried garlic, yellow beans, peanuts, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, tomatoes, jalapenos and lemon on a bed of romaine lettuce and cabbage. ( Vegan )

Ginger Salad (GF) (V)

$13.00

Pickled ginger with fried garlic, yellow peas, yellow pea powder, peanuts, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, jalapenos and lemon on a bed of romaine lettuce and cabbage. ( Vegan )

Mango Salad (GF) (V)

$13.00

Pickled mango with fried garlic, cabbage, red onions, cucumber, cilantro, yellow pea powder and fried onions ,onion oil on a bed of romaine lettuce and cabbage. ( Vegan )

Burmese Rainbow Salad

$14.00

Egg noodles, two types of rice noodles, vermicelli noodle, red onions , cucumber, cabbage potatoes, jasmine rice, cilantro, green papaya, jalapenos, tofu, fried onions, fried garlic, fried wontons, yellow pea powder, tamarind sauce and a splash of samos soup on a bed of cabbage. ( Vegan and gluten free option available )

Samosa Salad

$14.00

Samosas with red onion, cilantro, cucumber, jalapenos, mint , sesame seeds, fried garlic, fried onions, yellow pea powder, tamarind sauce and a splash of samosa soup on a bed of romaine lettuce and cabbage.

Burmese Chicken Salad

$14.00

Bite-sized fried chicken with red onions, cucumber, yellow pea powder, cabbage, cilantro, fried wontons, fried onions, sesame seeds, onion oil and chili sauce on a bed of romaine lettuce and cabbage. ( Gluten free optioon available )

Tea Leaf Dressing Small

$5.00

Tea Leaf Dressing Large

$40.00

Nut Mix

$3.00

Soups

Moh Hin Gha( Pureed Catfish Chowder)

$13.00

Pureed catfish bisque with lemongrass, ginger, garlic, onions, cilantro, egg yolk, rice powder, fish sauce, black pepper, and rice noodles.

Samosa Soup

$13.00

Samosa and falafel with potatoes, chickpeas, mint, cabbage, jalapenos, red onions, bay leaves, paprika, masala, tamarind, turmeric and dried chili.

Ohno Khao Swe

$13.00

A rich and creamy bisque with egg noodles, served with chicken, onion, turmeric powder, paprika and garnished with onions, cilantro and lemon. ( Vegetarian , vegan and gluten free option available)

Noodles

Burmese Garlic Noodles

$12.00

Flat egg noodles tossed with with fried garlic, scallion, cucumbers, garlic oil and special garlic noodles sauce. ( Vegan and gluten free option available )

Burmese Noodles

$13.00

Wheat noodles tossed with tofu, cucumber, cilantro, cabbage, red onions, fried onions, onion oil and chili sauce. ( Vegan option available )

Nan Gyi Dok

$15.00

Rice noodles with coconut chicken curry, yellow pea powder, cilantro, red onions, fried onions, fried wonton, lemon, fish sauce and topped with a hardboiled egg. ( Gluten free option available )

Tofu Burmese Pad Thai (GF)

$15.00

Rice noodles mixed with tofu, red bell peppers, cabbage, onions, scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tamarind, paprika and fish sauce. ( Vegan option available )

Chicken Burmese Pad Thai (GF)

$16.00

Rice noodles mixed with chicken, red bell peppers, cabbage, onions, scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tamarind, paprika and fish sauce.

Shrimp Burmese Pad Thai (GF)

$17.00

Rice noodles mixed with shrimp, red bell peppers, cabbage, onions, scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tamarind, paprika and fish sauce.

Side Dishes

Home Style Fried Rice ( GFS )

$13.00

Choice of jasmine or brown rice with onions, yellow pea, turmeric, fried onions and egg. ( Vegan option available )

Pineapple Fried (GFS)

$13.00

Choice of jasmine or brown rice with pineapple., green beans, carrots, egg, onions, scallions. Soy sauce and turmeric. ( Vegan option available )

Shrimp Fried Rice

$18.00

Choice of jasmine or brown rice with fish ore, egg, garlic salt and sugar.

Pine Nut Fried Rice (GFS)

$13.00

Brown rice with pine nuts, pea leaves, eggs and garlic. ( Vegan option available )

Burmese Indian Rice

$3.50

Basmati rice prepared with green cardamom, cinnamon, biryani masala, raisin, bay leaves, cloves and light butter.

Brown Rice

$2.50

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Coconut Rice

$3.50

Chicken

Dry Curry Chicken (GF )

$18.00

Chicken, coconut milk, evaporated milk, string bean, okra, lemongrass, garlic,turmeric, paprika, curry powder and blue ginger.

Burmese Fried Chicken

$18.00

Marinated chicken deep fried topped with onions, red bell pepper, red onions, fresh mango cilantro, lemongrass, pineapple, cucumbers and our special burmese sauce

Black Pepper Chicken

$18.00

Marinated chicken with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper.

Chicken & Shrimp Biryani

$21.00

Chicken leg and thigh stewed in tomatoes, onions, garlic and turmeric. Served with burmese indian rice, topped with peas, cilantro, fried onions, raisins and cashew nuts.

Lemongrass Chicken

$18.00

Sambal chili, dried chilies, garlic, soy sauce, fish sauce, snap peas, red bell peppers, lemongrass and fresh basil.

Chicken Tofu

$18.00

Wok fried chicken with tofu, string beans, bell peppers, garlic, ginger , basil with hoisin and oyster sauce.

Burmese Style Chicken Curry

$18.00

Chicken thigh simmered in lemongrass, onions, potatoes, ginger, garlic, masala, paprika, bay leaves and topped with fish sauce.

Minted Jalapeno Chicken

$18.00

Minced chicken with sambal chili sauce, mint leaves, garlic, ginger, jalapenos, cilantro, soy sauce, fennel seed powder and mustard seed powder.

Pumpkin Chicken Curry

$18.00

Locally sourced pumpkin, chicken , coconut milk, evaporated milk, curry powder, broccoli, carrots, onions, ginger and garlic.

Chicken Kebat

$18.00

Marinated chicken stir-fried with onions, tomato, mint, cilantro, jalapeno, turmeric, tamarind, masala and paprika.

Mango Chicken

$18.00

Marinated chicken tossed in a wok with soy sauce, white pepper, basil, onions, sambal chili and mango puree.

Sesame Chicken

$18.00

Hand-cut strips of chicken, lightly fried in soy sauce, vinegar, honey topped with sesame seeds.

Basil Dried Chili Chicken

$18.00

Marinated chicken tossed with dried red chili flakes, thai chilies , jalapenos, onions, tamarind powder, black pepper and basil.

Beef

Dry Curry Beef (GF)

$19.00

Beef, coconut milk, evaporated milk, string bean, okra, lemongrass, garlic, turmeric, paprika, curry powder, and blue ginger.

Burmese Style Beef Curry (GF)

$19.00

Diced beef simmered in lemongrass, onions, ginger, garlic, potatoes, masala, paprika, bay leaves and topped with fish sauce.

Beef Kebat

$19.00

Marinated beef stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, mint, cilantro, jalapenos, turmeric, tamarind, masala and paprika.

Basil & Dried Chili Beef

$19.00

Marinated beef tossed with dried red chili flakes, thai chilies , jalapenos, onions, tamarind powder, black pepper and basil.

Black Pepper Beef

$19.00

Marinated beef with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic, scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper.

Beef Tofu

$19.00

Marinated beef wok-fried with tofu, string beans, bell peppers, garlic, ginger, basil with hoisin and oyster sauce.

Sesame Beef

$19.00

Hand cut strips of beef, lightly fried in soy sauce, vinegar, honey, topped with sesame seeds and scallions.

Lamb

Dry Curry Lamb (GF)

$20.00

Lamb, coconut milk, evaporated milk, string bean, okra, lemongrass, garlic, turmeric, paprika, curry powder, and blue ginger.

Basil & Dried Chili Lamb

$20.00

Marinated lamb tossed with dried red chili flakes, thai chilies , jalapenos, onions, tamarind powder, black pepper and basil.

Lamb Kebat

$20.00

Marinated lamb stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, mint, cilantro, jalapenos, turmeric, tamarind, masala and paprika.

Black Pepper Lamb

$20.00

Marinated lamb with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic, scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper.

Burmese Style Lamb Curry (GF)

$20.00

Poached diced lamb simmered in lemongrass, onions, ginger, garlic, potatoes, masala, paprika, bay leaves and topped with fish sauce.

Pork

Burmese Style Pork Curry

$18.00

Diced pork simmered in lemongrass, pickled mangoes, onions, ginger, garlic, potatoes, masala, paprika, bay leaves and topped with fish sauce.

Seafood

Dry Curry Shrimp (GF)

$21.00

Shrimp, coconut milk, evaporated milk, string bean, okra, lemongrass, garlic, turmeric, paprika, curry powder, and blue ginger.

Black Pepper Shrimp

$21.00

Marinated shrimp with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic, scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper.

Black Pepper Swai

$19.00

Marinated swai with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic, scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper.

Basil & Dried Chili Swai

$19.00

Marinated swai stir-fried with dried red chili flakes, thai chilies , jalapenos, onions, tamarind powder, black pepper and basil.

Burmese Shrimp

$21.00

Wok-sauteed shrimp with onions, garlic, ginger, jalapenos, dried chilies, soy sauce, hoisin and oyster sauce.

Walnut Shrimp

$21.00

Lightly fried shrimp tossed in a wok with sweet sauce, topped with toasted walnuts and sesame seeds.

Mango Shrimp

$21.00

Marinated shrimp tossed with a wok with soy sauce, black pepper , basil, onions, sambal chili and mango puree.

Shrimp Kebat

$21.00

Marinated shrimp stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, mint, cilantro, jalapenos, turmeric, tamarind, masala and paprika.

Shrimp Curry (GF)

$21.00

Shrimp simmered in tomatoes and onions based curry with jalapenos, cilantro, garlic, ginger, paprika, masala, turmeric, and fish sauce.

Garlic Shrimp & Eggplant

$21.00

Sauteed shrimp and eggplant served with garlic, ginger, scallions, basil, soy sauce and dried chilies.

Village Catfish (GF)

$19.00

Deep fried bone-in catfish fried and served with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, garlic, ginger, paprika, masala, turmeric and fish sauce.

Pumpkin Shrimp Curry (GF)

$21.00

Locally sourced pumpkin, shrimp, coconut milk, evaporated milk, curry powder, broccoli, carrots, onions, ginger and garlic.

Pumpkin Salmon Curry (GF)

$21.00

Locally sourced pumpkin, salmon, coconut milk, evaporated milk, curry powder, broccoli, carrots, onions, ginger and garlic.

Salmon Lemongrass Fusion

$22.00

Grilled salmon with sambal chili, dried chilies,garlic, soy sauce, fish sauce, snap peas, red bell peppers, onions, scallions, lemongrass and fresh basil.

Pan Fried Salmon (GF)

$22.00

Marinated salmon with ginger, garlic, cilantro, black pepper, white wine, egg white and cornstarch.

Vegetables

Dry Curry Mix Vegetables (GF)

$15.00

Tofu, tomatoes, carrots, opo, coconut milk, evaporated milk, string bean, okra, lemongrass, garlic, turmeric, paprika, curry powder and blue ginger.

Black Pepper Tofu

$15.00

Marinated tofu with onions, red and green peppers, celery, carrots, oyster sauce, garlic, scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, hoisin sauce, white and black pepper.

Mix Vegetable And Garlic (GF)

$15.00

Lotus root, celery, snap peas, red bell peppers, carrots, and white wine.

Burma String Beans (GFS)

$15.00

Stir-fried string beans with garlic, ginger, soy sauce and sambal chili sauce.

Broccoli & Garlic (GF)

$15.00

Broccoli tossed in wok with white wine , garlic, a little salt and garnished with fried onions.

Stir Fried Sweet Corn (GF)

$15.00

Corn, carrots, scallions, salt , sugar.

Eggplant & Garlic (GFS)

$15.00

Sauteed eggplant with garlic, ginger, scallions, basil, soy sauce and dried chilies.

Tofu And Vegetables

$15.00

Stir-fried tofu with string beans, bell peppers, garlic, ginger, basil, soy sauce and vegetarian hoisin sauce.

Pea Leaf (GF)

$15.00

Wok fried pea leaf with salt, garlic, sugar and white wine.

Mango Tofu (GFS)

$15.00

Marinated tofu tossed in a wok with soy sauce, white pepper , basil, onions, sambal chili and mango puree.

Mix Vegetable Kebat (GF)

$15.00

A mix of vegetables and tofu stir fried with onions, tomatoes, opo, mint, cilantro, jalapenos, turmeric, tamarind, masala and paprika.

Burmese Eggplant Curry (GF)

$15.00

Onion based curry with eggplant, ginger, garlic, paprika, turmeric, tamarind and masala.

Egg & Okra Curry (GF)

$15.00

Onion based curry with eggs, tomatoes, okra, ginger, garlic, paprika, turmeric, tamarind and masala.

Mixed Vegetables Curry (GF)

$15.00

Onion based curry with eggplant, tomatoes, string beans, cabbage, broccoli, opo, toru, ginger, garlic, paprika, turmeric, tamarind, and masala.

Pumpkin Tofu Curry (GF)

$15.00

Locally sourced pumpkin, coconut milk, evaporated milk, curry powder, broccoli, carrots, onions, ginger and garlic.

Yellow Tofu With Red Curry

$15.00

Yellow tofu, onion based curry, ginger, garlic, paprika, turmeric, tamarind, masala.

Dessert

Coconut Pudding

$10.00

Coconut pudding made with yellow bean powder, flour, cornstarch, sugar, and deepfried , topped with fresh strawberries and coconut cream, served with a scoop of chocolate , vanilla or mango ice cream.

Fried Banana

$10.00

Fresh banana dipped in ( cornstarch, flour, salt, sugar, water, cooking oil) deep fried and topped with fresh strawberries and condensed milk, served with a scoop of chocolate, vanilla or mango ice cream.

Dessert Palata

$11.00

Palata with fresh banana and strawberries topped with condensed milk, served with a scoop of chocolate , vanilla or mango ice cream.

Sticky Rice

$10.00

Black sweet rice with brown sugar, coconut milk and condensed milk, served with a scoop of chocolate, vanilla or mango ice cream.

Shwe Gyi ( Burmese Semolina Cake )

$10.00

Semolina flour, eggs, butter, sugar, water, coconut cream , evaporated milk and poppy seeds, served with a scoop of chocolate, vanilla or mango ice cream.

Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate, vanilla or mango.

Birthday icecream

Beverages

Burmese Ice Tea

$5.00

Baby Coconut

$7.00

Regatta Ginger Beer

$5.00

Fiji

$7.00

San Benedetto

$7.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in & Enjoy the Best Burmese Food in Town!

Location

1616 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

