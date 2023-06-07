- Home
Burma 2 1616 North Main Street
No reviews yet
1616 North Main Street
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Popular Items
Chicken Burmese Pad Thai (GF)
Rice noodles mixed with chicken, red bell peppers, cabbage, onions, scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tamarind, paprika and fish sauce.
Burmese Style Chicken Curry
Chicken thigh simmered in lemongrass, onions, potatoes, ginger, garlic, masala, paprika, bay leaves and topped with fish sauce.
Sesame Chicken
Hand-cut strips of chicken, lightly fried in soy sauce, vinegar, honey topped with sesame seeds.
Food
Appetizers
Deep Fried Lotus Root
With chili and seaweed aioli.
Fried Tofu
Deep fried soft tofu served with a sweet and sour chili sauce.
Palata
A flaky layered flatbread bread with choice of curry:
Samosa ( Vegan)
Hand-made wheat-flour wraps fried and filled with potatoes ,onions, and spices. Served with our special house sauce.
Yellow Fofu (GF)
Yellow pea powder, wheat starch, water , salt and sugar.
Samosa X5
Samosa X6
Salt & Pepper Chicken
Choice of the following, deep-fried with scallions, jalapenos, white pepper and five spice, served with a sweet and sour chili sauce
Salt & Pepper Swai
Salt & Pepper Calamari
Salt & Pepper Shrimp
Lettuce Wrap Tofu
Romaine lettuce wraps with tofu ,carrots, green bell peppers,mushrooms, radish, ginger, garlic, water chestnuts, sesame seeds and hoisin sauce.
Lettuce Wrap Chicken
Romaine lettuce wraps with chicken ,carrots, green bell peppers,mushrooms, radish, ginger, garlic, water chestnuts, sesame seeds and hoisin sauce.
Lettuce Wrap Shrimp
Romaine lettuce wraps with shrimp ,carrots, green bell peppers,mushrooms, radish, ginger, garlic, water chestnuts, sesame seeds and hoisin sauce.
Salads
Tea Leaf Salad (GF) (V)
A mix of Burmese fermented tea leaves , fried garlic, yellow beans, peanuts, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, tomatoes, jalapenos and lemon on a bed of romaine lettuce and cabbage. ( Vegan )
Ginger Salad (GF) (V)
Pickled ginger with fried garlic, yellow peas, yellow pea powder, peanuts, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, jalapenos and lemon on a bed of romaine lettuce and cabbage. ( Vegan )
Mango Salad (GF) (V)
Pickled mango with fried garlic, cabbage, red onions, cucumber, cilantro, yellow pea powder and fried onions ,onion oil on a bed of romaine lettuce and cabbage. ( Vegan )
Burmese Rainbow Salad
Egg noodles, two types of rice noodles, vermicelli noodle, red onions , cucumber, cabbage potatoes, jasmine rice, cilantro, green papaya, jalapenos, tofu, fried onions, fried garlic, fried wontons, yellow pea powder, tamarind sauce and a splash of samos soup on a bed of cabbage. ( Vegan and gluten free option available )
Samosa Salad
Samosas with red onion, cilantro, cucumber, jalapenos, mint , sesame seeds, fried garlic, fried onions, yellow pea powder, tamarind sauce and a splash of samosa soup on a bed of romaine lettuce and cabbage.
Burmese Chicken Salad
Bite-sized fried chicken with red onions, cucumber, yellow pea powder, cabbage, cilantro, fried wontons, fried onions, sesame seeds, onion oil and chili sauce on a bed of romaine lettuce and cabbage. ( Gluten free optioon available )
Tea Leaf Dressing Small
Tea Leaf Dressing Large
Nut Mix
Soups
Moh Hin Gha( Pureed Catfish Chowder)
Pureed catfish bisque with lemongrass, ginger, garlic, onions, cilantro, egg yolk, rice powder, fish sauce, black pepper, and rice noodles.
Samosa Soup
Samosa and falafel with potatoes, chickpeas, mint, cabbage, jalapenos, red onions, bay leaves, paprika, masala, tamarind, turmeric and dried chili.
Ohno Khao Swe
A rich and creamy bisque with egg noodles, served with chicken, onion, turmeric powder, paprika and garnished with onions, cilantro and lemon. ( Vegetarian , vegan and gluten free option available)
Noodles
Burmese Garlic Noodles
Flat egg noodles tossed with with fried garlic, scallion, cucumbers, garlic oil and special garlic noodles sauce. ( Vegan and gluten free option available )
Burmese Noodles
Wheat noodles tossed with tofu, cucumber, cilantro, cabbage, red onions, fried onions, onion oil and chili sauce. ( Vegan option available )
Nan Gyi Dok
Rice noodles with coconut chicken curry, yellow pea powder, cilantro, red onions, fried onions, fried wonton, lemon, fish sauce and topped with a hardboiled egg. ( Gluten free option available )
Tofu Burmese Pad Thai (GF)
Rice noodles mixed with tofu, red bell peppers, cabbage, onions, scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tamarind, paprika and fish sauce. ( Vegan option available )
Chicken Burmese Pad Thai (GF)
Rice noodles mixed with chicken, red bell peppers, cabbage, onions, scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tamarind, paprika and fish sauce.
Shrimp Burmese Pad Thai (GF)
Rice noodles mixed with shrimp, red bell peppers, cabbage, onions, scallions, bean sprouts, egg, peanuts, tamarind, paprika and fish sauce.
Side Dishes
Home Style Fried Rice ( GFS )
Choice of jasmine or brown rice with onions, yellow pea, turmeric, fried onions and egg. ( Vegan option available )
Pineapple Fried (GFS)
Choice of jasmine or brown rice with pineapple., green beans, carrots, egg, onions, scallions. Soy sauce and turmeric. ( Vegan option available )
Shrimp Fried Rice
Choice of jasmine or brown rice with fish ore, egg, garlic salt and sugar.
Pine Nut Fried Rice (GFS)
Brown rice with pine nuts, pea leaves, eggs and garlic. ( Vegan option available )
Burmese Indian Rice
Basmati rice prepared with green cardamom, cinnamon, biryani masala, raisin, bay leaves, cloves and light butter.
Brown Rice
Jasmine Rice
Coconut Rice
Chicken
Dry Curry Chicken (GF )
Chicken, coconut milk, evaporated milk, string bean, okra, lemongrass, garlic,turmeric, paprika, curry powder and blue ginger.
Burmese Fried Chicken
Marinated chicken deep fried topped with onions, red bell pepper, red onions, fresh mango cilantro, lemongrass, pineapple, cucumbers and our special burmese sauce
Black Pepper Chicken
Marinated chicken with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper.
Chicken & Shrimp Biryani
Chicken leg and thigh stewed in tomatoes, onions, garlic and turmeric. Served with burmese indian rice, topped with peas, cilantro, fried onions, raisins and cashew nuts.
Lemongrass Chicken
Sambal chili, dried chilies, garlic, soy sauce, fish sauce, snap peas, red bell peppers, lemongrass and fresh basil.
Chicken Tofu
Wok fried chicken with tofu, string beans, bell peppers, garlic, ginger , basil with hoisin and oyster sauce.
Burmese Style Chicken Curry
Chicken thigh simmered in lemongrass, onions, potatoes, ginger, garlic, masala, paprika, bay leaves and topped with fish sauce.
Minted Jalapeno Chicken
Minced chicken with sambal chili sauce, mint leaves, garlic, ginger, jalapenos, cilantro, soy sauce, fennel seed powder and mustard seed powder.
Pumpkin Chicken Curry
Locally sourced pumpkin, chicken , coconut milk, evaporated milk, curry powder, broccoli, carrots, onions, ginger and garlic.
Chicken Kebat
Marinated chicken stir-fried with onions, tomato, mint, cilantro, jalapeno, turmeric, tamarind, masala and paprika.
Mango Chicken
Marinated chicken tossed in a wok with soy sauce, white pepper, basil, onions, sambal chili and mango puree.
Sesame Chicken
Hand-cut strips of chicken, lightly fried in soy sauce, vinegar, honey topped with sesame seeds.
Basil Dried Chili Chicken
Marinated chicken tossed with dried red chili flakes, thai chilies , jalapenos, onions, tamarind powder, black pepper and basil.
Beef
Dry Curry Beef (GF)
Beef, coconut milk, evaporated milk, string bean, okra, lemongrass, garlic, turmeric, paprika, curry powder, and blue ginger.
Burmese Style Beef Curry (GF)
Diced beef simmered in lemongrass, onions, ginger, garlic, potatoes, masala, paprika, bay leaves and topped with fish sauce.
Beef Kebat
Marinated beef stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, mint, cilantro, jalapenos, turmeric, tamarind, masala and paprika.
Basil & Dried Chili Beef
Marinated beef tossed with dried red chili flakes, thai chilies , jalapenos, onions, tamarind powder, black pepper and basil.
Black Pepper Beef
Marinated beef with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic, scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper.
Beef Tofu
Marinated beef wok-fried with tofu, string beans, bell peppers, garlic, ginger, basil with hoisin and oyster sauce.
Sesame Beef
Hand cut strips of beef, lightly fried in soy sauce, vinegar, honey, topped with sesame seeds and scallions.
Lamb
Dry Curry Lamb (GF)
Lamb, coconut milk, evaporated milk, string bean, okra, lemongrass, garlic, turmeric, paprika, curry powder, and blue ginger.
Basil & Dried Chili Lamb
Marinated lamb tossed with dried red chili flakes, thai chilies , jalapenos, onions, tamarind powder, black pepper and basil.
Lamb Kebat
Marinated lamb stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, mint, cilantro, jalapenos, turmeric, tamarind, masala and paprika.
Black Pepper Lamb
Marinated lamb with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic, scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper.
Burmese Style Lamb Curry (GF)
Poached diced lamb simmered in lemongrass, onions, ginger, garlic, potatoes, masala, paprika, bay leaves and topped with fish sauce.
Pork
Seafood
Dry Curry Shrimp (GF)
Shrimp, coconut milk, evaporated milk, string bean, okra, lemongrass, garlic, turmeric, paprika, curry powder, and blue ginger.
Black Pepper Shrimp
Marinated shrimp with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic, scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper.
Black Pepper Swai
Marinated swai with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic, scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper.
Basil & Dried Chili Swai
Marinated swai stir-fried with dried red chili flakes, thai chilies , jalapenos, onions, tamarind powder, black pepper and basil.
Burmese Shrimp
Wok-sauteed shrimp with onions, garlic, ginger, jalapenos, dried chilies, soy sauce, hoisin and oyster sauce.
Walnut Shrimp
Lightly fried shrimp tossed in a wok with sweet sauce, topped with toasted walnuts and sesame seeds.
Mango Shrimp
Marinated shrimp tossed with a wok with soy sauce, black pepper , basil, onions, sambal chili and mango puree.
Shrimp Kebat
Marinated shrimp stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, mint, cilantro, jalapenos, turmeric, tamarind, masala and paprika.
Shrimp Curry (GF)
Shrimp simmered in tomatoes and onions based curry with jalapenos, cilantro, garlic, ginger, paprika, masala, turmeric, and fish sauce.
Garlic Shrimp & Eggplant
Sauteed shrimp and eggplant served with garlic, ginger, scallions, basil, soy sauce and dried chilies.
Village Catfish (GF)
Deep fried bone-in catfish fried and served with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, garlic, ginger, paprika, masala, turmeric and fish sauce.
Pumpkin Shrimp Curry (GF)
Locally sourced pumpkin, shrimp, coconut milk, evaporated milk, curry powder, broccoli, carrots, onions, ginger and garlic.
Pumpkin Salmon Curry (GF)
Locally sourced pumpkin, salmon, coconut milk, evaporated milk, curry powder, broccoli, carrots, onions, ginger and garlic.
Salmon Lemongrass Fusion
Grilled salmon with sambal chili, dried chilies,garlic, soy sauce, fish sauce, snap peas, red bell peppers, onions, scallions, lemongrass and fresh basil.
Pan Fried Salmon (GF)
Marinated salmon with ginger, garlic, cilantro, black pepper, white wine, egg white and cornstarch.
Vegetables
Dry Curry Mix Vegetables (GF)
Tofu, tomatoes, carrots, opo, coconut milk, evaporated milk, string bean, okra, lemongrass, garlic, turmeric, paprika, curry powder and blue ginger.
Black Pepper Tofu
Marinated tofu with onions, red and green peppers, celery, carrots, oyster sauce, garlic, scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, hoisin sauce, white and black pepper.
Mix Vegetable And Garlic (GF)
Lotus root, celery, snap peas, red bell peppers, carrots, and white wine.
Burma String Beans (GFS)
Stir-fried string beans with garlic, ginger, soy sauce and sambal chili sauce.
Broccoli & Garlic (GF)
Broccoli tossed in wok with white wine , garlic, a little salt and garnished with fried onions.
Stir Fried Sweet Corn (GF)
Corn, carrots, scallions, salt , sugar.
Eggplant & Garlic (GFS)
Sauteed eggplant with garlic, ginger, scallions, basil, soy sauce and dried chilies.
Tofu And Vegetables
Stir-fried tofu with string beans, bell peppers, garlic, ginger, basil, soy sauce and vegetarian hoisin sauce.
Pea Leaf (GF)
Wok fried pea leaf with salt, garlic, sugar and white wine.
Mango Tofu (GFS)
Marinated tofu tossed in a wok with soy sauce, white pepper , basil, onions, sambal chili and mango puree.
Mix Vegetable Kebat (GF)
A mix of vegetables and tofu stir fried with onions, tomatoes, opo, mint, cilantro, jalapenos, turmeric, tamarind, masala and paprika.
Burmese Eggplant Curry (GF)
Onion based curry with eggplant, ginger, garlic, paprika, turmeric, tamarind and masala.
Egg & Okra Curry (GF)
Onion based curry with eggs, tomatoes, okra, ginger, garlic, paprika, turmeric, tamarind and masala.
Mixed Vegetables Curry (GF)
Onion based curry with eggplant, tomatoes, string beans, cabbage, broccoli, opo, toru, ginger, garlic, paprika, turmeric, tamarind, and masala.
Pumpkin Tofu Curry (GF)
Locally sourced pumpkin, coconut milk, evaporated milk, curry powder, broccoli, carrots, onions, ginger and garlic.
Yellow Tofu With Red Curry
Yellow tofu, onion based curry, ginger, garlic, paprika, turmeric, tamarind, masala.
Dessert
Coconut Pudding
Coconut pudding made with yellow bean powder, flour, cornstarch, sugar, and deepfried , topped with fresh strawberries and coconut cream, served with a scoop of chocolate , vanilla or mango ice cream.
Fried Banana
Fresh banana dipped in ( cornstarch, flour, salt, sugar, water, cooking oil) deep fried and topped with fresh strawberries and condensed milk, served with a scoop of chocolate, vanilla or mango ice cream.
Dessert Palata
Palata with fresh banana and strawberries topped with condensed milk, served with a scoop of chocolate , vanilla or mango ice cream.
Sticky Rice
Black sweet rice with brown sugar, coconut milk and condensed milk, served with a scoop of chocolate, vanilla or mango ice cream.
Shwe Gyi ( Burmese Semolina Cake )
Semolina flour, eggs, butter, sugar, water, coconut cream , evaporated milk and poppy seeds, served with a scoop of chocolate, vanilla or mango ice cream.
Ice Cream
Chocolate, vanilla or mango.
Birthday icecream
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
