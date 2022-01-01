Go
El Chile Cafe y Cantina

Mexican and Tex-mex Cuisine. Curbside pickup. Contactless transaction. On Manor Road since 2003.
3% packaging fee on pickup and delivery

1809 Manor Road • $$

Avg 4.2 (2291 reviews)

Popular Items

Guacamole$12.00
Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Serrano, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Housemade Corn Tostadas
Enchilada Plate
A La Carte Tacos
Quesadilla$9.00
Chips and Salsa$5.00
Thin corn chips with choice of 4 oz of salsa
Side of Rice$3.00
Side of Beans$3.00
Charbroiled Fajitas$20.00
Charbroiled Beef of Chicken Fajitas, Grilled Poblanos, Red Bells, Caramelized Onion
Served with Charro Beans, Tortillas, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole
Creamy Queso Blanco$8.00
House Frozen$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1809 Manor Road

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
