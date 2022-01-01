El Chile Cafe y Cantina
Mexican and Tex-mex Cuisine. Curbside pickup. Contactless transaction. On Manor Road since 2003.
3% packaging fee on pickup and delivery
1809 Manor Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1809 Manor Road
Austin TX
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Austin Daily Press
With humble roots as a late night food trailer, team ADP got their start pressing panini for the show goers and bar patrons of the Red River Cultural District. With an insatiable hunger for big, bold, Texas sized flavor and all things sandwich the team partnered with Executive Chef Reed Faitak in the summer of 2012 and took the leap to a brick and mortar operation.
With the advent of a tiny, yet proper kitchen, Chef Reed and his team found their culinary calling by way of the classic Mexican sandwich, the Torta. Fresh baked Telera Rolls were the perfect platform for Chef Reeds' endless creativity and unique approach to balancing classic and contemporary flavors and techniques. A Chef's approach to sandwiches was born, and as they say, the rest is history.
JuiceLand
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.
Sour Duck Market
From coffee to pastry and smoked meats to beer garden, Sour Duck Market has a little something for everyone. With our continuation of ethical sourcing, we commit to providing an approachable menu inspired by our farmers. Stop by and check us out today!
El Chilito Tacos y Cafe
Come in and enjoy!