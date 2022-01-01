Go
El Maguey - Bowling Green

Come in and enjoy the finest and freshest Southwestern, Tex-Mex and Mexican dishes!
We are family owned and operated. Our goal is to be not only your go to place for a great meal but a great experience as well! Muchas Gracias!

4700 Scottsville ROAD

Popular Items

MAGUEY ARROZ$12.99
A combination of rice, shrimp, steak, chicken, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes all topped with queso dip
WHITE CHEESE DIP$6.99
Maguey’s own original secret recipe
Fajita Nachos$12.99
Nachos Supremos$12.99
FRIDAY NACHOS SUPREMOS$7.99
CLASSIC TACO (1)$2.50
WHITE CHEESE DIP
Maguey’s own original secret recipe
ARROZ CON POLLO$10.99
Sauteed sliced chicken breast prepared with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, served on a bed of rice and smothered with melted cheese sauce. Served with flour tortillas
CLASSIC TACO (1)$2.50
ARROZ CON POLLO$12.99
Sauteed sliced chicken breast prepared with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, served on a bed of rice and smothered with melted cheese sauce. Served with flour tortillas
Location

Bowling Green KY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

