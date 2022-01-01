- Home
El Pollo Guapo - Newington
Open today 11:00 AM - 7:45 PM
1,445 Reviews
$$
1044 Main Street
Newington, CT 06111
Menu
Popular Items
Breast meat, comes with Rice and your choice of Side Chick. Substitute a side chick instead of rice for $.75
Rotisserie Chicken, Arugula, Crispy Brussels, Grilled Corn, Roasted Peppers, Grilled Red Onion, Roasted Tomatoes, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Sriracha, Crispy Tortilla, Avocado, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Spicy Slaw, Plantains, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Vinaigrette
Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Avocado, Grilled Corn, Roasted Chick Peas, Marinated Cucumber, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Avocado Ranch
Rotisserie Chicken, Garlic Lime Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Onion, Garlic Lime Aioli
Rotisserie Chicken, Crispy Brussels, seared Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Citrus Aioli
Build your Own Custom Bowl
Rotisserie Chicken, Spicy Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Aioli
Sweet Chili Sauce, 1 per order
Rotisserie Chicken, Queso, Caramelized Onions, served with Sour Cream
ROTISSERIE
Leg and Thigh, comes with Rice and your choice of Side Chick. Substitute an additional side chick instead of rice for an additional charge
Served with your choice of 2 sauces.
Served with your choice of 2 side chicks & 2 Sauces.
1/4 White Chicken (Breast)
Whole Chicken, Choice of 3 Sauces
Served with your choice of 3 side chicks & 3 sauces.
Breast meat, comes with Rice and your choice of Side Chick. Substitute a side chick instead of rice for $.75
1/4 Dark Chicken (leg and thigh)
GREENS BOWLS
Rotisserie Chicken, Arugula, Crispy Brussels, Grilled Corn, Roasted Peppers, Grilled Red Onion, Roasted Tomatoes, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Sriracha, Crispy Tortilla, Avocado, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Spicy Slaw, Plantains, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Vinaigrette
Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Avocado, Grilled Corn, Roasted Chick Peas, Marinated Cucumber, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Avocado Ranch
RICE BOWLS
Rotisserie Chicken, Garlic Lime Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Onion, Garlic Lime Aioli
Rotisserie Chicken, Crispy Brussels, seared Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Citrus Aioli
Build your Own Custom Bowl
Rotisserie Chicken, Spicy Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Aioli
SIDE CHICKS
Our Signature Yellow Rice with Peas (cannot remove the peas)
Pickled Onions, Contains Garlic Lime Aioli (Mayo Based)
Romaine, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Pickled Onions
Off the Cob, Salsa Verde, Pico De Gallo
Grilled Broccoli, Roasted Red Peppers, Sliced Garlic
Topped with Pico de Gallo
Chili-Lime Seasoning
Fresh Thyme, Garlic Salt, Chili Lime Seasoning
Contains Sriracha Aioli (Mayo Based)
Fingerling Potatoes, tossed in Chimichurri and Tajin
Chili-Lime Seasoning
Citrus, Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, Pickled Onion
MUNCHIES
House Tajin Chips, Pico
Crispy Chickpeas, Thyme, Chili-Lime Seasoning
House Made Chips, Rotisserie Chicken, Roasted Corn, Pico, Queso Fresco, Garlic Lime Aioli, Sriracha Aioli, Green Onions,
Homemade Cheese Dip, with House Chips
Sweet Chili Sauce, 1 per order
Rotisserie Chicken, Queso, Caramelized Onions, served with Sour Cream
Brussels, Pico, Cheddar, Served with Sour Cream
Crispy Tortilla, Romaine, Sweet Chili Chicken, Citrus Crema, Corn, Pico, Queso, Pickled Onions
SPECIALS
Beef, pico, queso, rice, tortilla strips, guapo sauces all rolled up in a flour shell
Rotisserie Chicken, Sriracha, Pollo Con Queso , Pico & Scallion. Served w/ Chips
Fresh Corn Tortilla Chips, Ground Beef, Roasted Corn, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Fresh Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, and Scallions with a Side of Pollo Con Queso
Smashed Avocado, Romaine, Pico, Queso, Pickled Onion, Roasted Corn, Sriracha Aioli, Rotisserie Chicken on a Flour Tortilla
Rice, Spicy Slaw, Queso Fresco, Pico, Pickled Onions, Chicken,Chorizo, Sriracha Aioli on a Flour Tortilla
Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico, | Shredded Romaine
TACOS
Sweet Chili chicken, cilantro, jalapeno, pico, marinated cucumbers
Rotisserie Chicken, Soft Corn Tortilla, Spicy Slaw, Grilled corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha
Rotisserie Chicken, Soft Corn Tortilla, Seared Mushrooms, Crispy Brussels, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Caramelized Onions, Citrus Aioli
Rotisserie Chicken, Soft Corn Tortilla, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Grilled Red Onion, Garlic Lime Aioli
TACO COMBOS
Choice of 2 tacos. Served with Rice, Substitute another side chick for $1.00
Choice of 2 tacos. Served with Rice, Substitute another side chick for $1.00
Choice of 2 tacos. Served with Rice, Substitute another side chick for $1.00
Choice of 2 tacos. Served with Rice, Substitute another side chick for $1.00
Choice of 2 tacos. Served with Rice, Substitute another side chick for $1.00
Choice of 2 tacos. Served with Rice, Substitute another side chick for $1.00
Choice of 2 tacos. Served with Rice, Substitute another side chick for $1.00
Choice of 2 tacos. Served with Rice, Substitute another side chick for $1.00
Choice of 2 tacos. Served with Rice, Substitute another side chick for $1.00
Choice of 2 tacos. Served with Rice, Substitute another side chick for $1.00
FOR MY PEEPS
Rotisserie Chicken and Smashed Avocado, Served with Rice,Fountain Soda or Bottled Water
Cheese Quesadilla Served with Rice or Fries, Fountain Soda or Bottled Water
Rotisserie Chicken and Cheese Taco, Served with Fries or Rice,Fountain Soda or Bottled Water
SWEETS
Chocolate and Caramel Drizzle, Pretzel Crust
Dulce De Leche Filled Churro, Cinnamon Sugar
House Made, Cinnamon Sugar, Contains Dairy and Gluten
Chocolate Chip Cookie | Contains Gluten
EXTRA
N A BEVS
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Location
1044 Main Street, Newington CT 06111
Gallery
Cromwell
