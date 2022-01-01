Go
El Pollo Guapo

Always Handsome AF. We Serve Chicken.

TACOS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

1866 Berlin Turnpike • $$

Avg 4.7 (1445 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Queso, Caramelized Onions, served with Sour Cream
Almost Legal Bowl$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Spicy Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Aioli
Chicken Empanada$5.00
Sweet Chili Sauce, 1 per order
Buff Chick Greens$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Sriracha, Crispy Tortilla, Avocado, Corn, Pico de Gallo, Spicy Slaw, Plantains, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Sriracha Vinaigrette
Spent Bowl Greens$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Arugula, Crispy Brussels, Grilled Corn, Roasted Peppers, Grilled Red Onion, Roasted Tomatoes, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette
Custom Bowl$13.00
Build your Own Custom Bowl
Dazed & Confused Bowl$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Crispy Brussels, seared Mushrooms, Caramelized Onion, Grilled Corn, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Citrus Aioli
Span-ish Chop Greens$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Romaine, Avocado, Grilled Corn, Roasted Chick Peas, Marinated Cucumber, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onion, Avocado Ranch
Arroz Con Pollo Bowl$13.00
Rotisserie Chicken, Garlic Lime Slaw, Avocado, Plantains, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Onion, Garlic Lime Aioli
1/4 White Chicken$13.00
Breast meat, comes with Rice and your choice of Side Chick. Substitute a side chick instead of rice for $.75
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1866 Berlin Turnpike

Wethersfield CT

Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

