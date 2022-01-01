El Rey Azteca
Come in and enjoy the taste of Real Mexican food. As we always say, homemade is the best.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
681 Kidder St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
681 Kidder St
Wilkes Barre PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Teberios Pizza And Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Bistro On Hudson
Come in and enjoy!
La Tolteca Wilkes Barre
Come in and enjoy!
The Frog Pond Pub
For A Hoppin' Good Time!