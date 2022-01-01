Elbow Room Bar & Grill
The Elbow Room was established in 1955. Two locations later it resides in beautiful Fig Garden Village, Fresno, California. The Elbow Room is a famous hangout for locals, business people and travelers alike. We feature a comfy ambiance and great casual dining.
The mission of the Elbow Room is to continue to be the finest casual dining restaurant in Fresno known for providing unequaled personal service to each and every guest.
The owners and employees of the Elbow Room value the opportunity to provide our guests with the finest in personal service and to make each visit with us an outstanding dining experience.
731 West San Jose Avenue
Fresno CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
