Empire Pizza

Proudly serving the Carolinas with great food and drinks, and providing great customer service since 2009!

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

1218 Rosemont Dr • $$

Avg 4.7 (6155 reviews)

Popular Items

Extra Dressing$1.00
Pizza Wing Special$28.00
Large Create Your Own Pizza$16.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
Garlic Knots$5.00
Six Knots
Small Create Your Own Pizza$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
6 Traditional Wings$8.00
Six or Twelve. Choice of Sauce.
12 Traditional Wings$15.00
French Fries$4.00
Side Garden$4.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper, Croutons, Cheese Blend.
Kids Pizza$6.50
Choice of Cheese or Pepperoni
Family-Friendly
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

1218 Rosemont Dr

Fort Mill SC

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
