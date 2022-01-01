Go
Enso Sushi Bar

Open today 3:00 PM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

1613 North Damen Avenue

Chicago, IL 60647

Pickup

Popular Items

Akami Maguro$4.00
Red Tuna
Miso Soup$3.00
Soy bean paste, hondashi, scallions, wakame, tofu
Philadelphia$10.00
Fresh salmon or smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese
Crunch$12.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, tempura bits, spicy mayo, scallions
Crunchy Lobster$19.00
Grilled lobster, avocado, cream cheese, chives, tobiko, lighty tempura battered & fried, top w/unagi sauce, spicy mayo
Nama Sake$4.00
Fresh Salmon
90/94$18.00
Salmon, apple, mango, shrimp, serrano pepper, chili oil
Summer$12.00
Hamachi, serrano pepper, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, lime juice
Edamame$6.00
Boiled & salted
All hours

Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

