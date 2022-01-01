Eugene American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Eugene
More about Bo & Vine Eugene
Bo & Vine Eugene
941 Pearl St, Eugene
|Popular items
|Willamette
|$14.00
goat cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, housemade sweet chili sauce, grilled onion, balsamic reduction, spring mix lettuce
|Bacon Cheddar Tots
chopped smoked bacon & Tillamook cheddar fried potato balls. They're kinda like hush puppies ... but better!
|🔥Create your own burger
Choose from any of our proteins, buns, toppings, sauces & spreads!
More about Agate Alley Bistro
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Agate Alley Bistro
1461 E 19th Ave, Eugene
|Popular items
|Kid's Corny Dog
|$5.50
Honey whole grain battered chicken hot dog, fried to a golden brown and served with skinny fries.
|Tony's a Turkey
|$16.00
Smoked turkey breast, bacon, cranberry relish, melted brie, red onion, arugula, kaiser bun.
|NW Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Elbow noodles, caramelized sweet onions, five cheeses. Add Chicken or Smoked Salmon 4
More about Glenwood Restaurant
Glenwood Restaurant
2588 Willamette St., Eugene
|Popular items
|Eggs Benedict
|$14.00
Toasted English muffin with thinly sliced ham or sautéed fresh mushrooms or salmon, topped with hollandaise
|Green Takeaway Family Dinner
|$18.00
Available for pick-up every weekday between 4:30 pm and 6:00 pm.
|Red Takeaway Family Dinner
|$18.00
Available for pick-up between 4:30 and 6:00 every weekday.
More about First National Taphouse
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
First National Taphouse
51 W Broadway, Eugene
|Popular items
|Taphouse Club
|$11.00
Thin sliced roasted turkey and maple bacon jam, on toasted sourdough with tomato, shredded lettuce, red onion, Riesling mustard, and aioli.
|Soup Du Jour
|$6.00
House scratch made soup, call ahead for information.