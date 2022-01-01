Eugene American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Eugene

Bo & Vine Eugene image

 

Bo & Vine Eugene

941 Pearl St, Eugene

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Willamette$14.00
goat cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, housemade sweet chili sauce, grilled onion, balsamic reduction, spring mix lettuce
Bacon Cheddar Tots
chopped smoked bacon & Tillamook cheddar fried potato balls. They're kinda like hush puppies ... but better!
🔥Create your own burger
Choose from any of our proteins, buns, toppings, sauces & spreads!
More about Bo & Vine Eugene
Agate Alley Bistro image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Agate Alley Bistro

1461 E 19th Ave, Eugene

Avg 4.2 (873 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kid's Corny Dog$5.50
Honey whole grain battered chicken hot dog, fried to a golden brown and served with skinny fries.
Tony's a Turkey$16.00
Smoked turkey breast, bacon, cranberry relish, melted brie, red onion, arugula, kaiser bun.
NW Mac & Cheese$12.00
Elbow noodles, caramelized sweet onions, five cheeses. Add Chicken or Smoked Salmon 4
More about Agate Alley Bistro
Glenwood Restaurant image

 

Glenwood Restaurant

2588 Willamette St., Eugene

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Eggs Benedict$14.00
Toasted English muffin with thinly sliced ham or sautéed fresh mushrooms or salmon, topped with hollandaise
Green Takeaway Family Dinner$18.00
Available for pick-up every weekday between 4:30 pm and 6:00 pm.
Red Takeaway Family Dinner$18.00
Available for pick-up between 4:30 and 6:00 every weekday.
More about Glenwood Restaurant
First National Taphouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

First National Taphouse

51 W Broadway, Eugene

Avg 4 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taphouse Club$11.00
Thin sliced roasted turkey and maple bacon jam, on toasted sourdough with tomato, shredded lettuce, red onion, Riesling mustard, and aioli.
Soup Du Jour$6.00
House scratch made soup, call ahead for information.
More about First National Taphouse

