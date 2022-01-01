Go
Fresh to Order

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1333 Johnson Ferry Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1260 reviews)

Popular Items

Southwest Salad$8.90
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, Fresh Roasted Corn, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Tortilla Crisps.
Recommended Dressing: Southwest Ranch
Market Salad$8.90
Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Apples, Toasted Almonds. Recommended Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette
Club Salad$8.90
Mixed Greens, Toasted Almonds, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Avocado, Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins.
Recommended Dressing: Honey Mustard
Almond Chicken Skewer Entree$13.50
Almond-Rosemary Crust, Asian Slaw, Twin Sauces
Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken Entree$13.50
Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken, Honey Mustard & BBQ
Grilled Salmon Entree$16.90
Roasted Corn Relish, Baby Greens, Your choice of: Fresh Coconut Curry Sauce OR Black Bean Orange Sauce
Grilled Salmon Panini$11.50
Salmon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Corn Cilantro Relish, Tarragon Aioli
Fire-Grilled Chicken Entree$13.90
Baby Greens, Your Choice: Balsamic-Cabernet Reduction, Mushroom Cream Sauce, OR Coconut Curry Sauce
Grilled Chicken BLT Panini$9.80
Fire-Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Candied Peppered Bacon, Baby Greens, Tomatoes, Sprouts, Bacon Aioli
Asian Salad$8.90
Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Ginger, Szechuan Peanuts, Crispy Noodles
Recommended Dressing: Dijon Vinaigrette
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
QR Codes
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1333 Johnson Ferry Rd

Marietta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
