Fanci Freez
Come in and enjoy!
1750 W. McMillan Rd
Popular Items
Location
1750 W. McMillan Rd
Meridian ID
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Hugo's Deli
Come In and Enjoy Our Award-Winning Sandwiches and Deli Fries Relax with Our Up-Beat Casual Atmosphere !
The Matador
Come to The Matador in NW Portland, OR for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!
THB
2110 Caldwell Blvd., Nampa, ID, 83651
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
Thank you for choosing Flatbread! We focus on authentic wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas accompanied by a variety of fresh salads, from-scratch dressings, appetizers, craft cocktails, draft beers and wine with friendly neighborhood hospitality. Enjoy our patio and upbeat atmosphere 7 days a week!