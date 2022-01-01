Go
Fanci Freez

Come in and enjoy!

1750 W. McMillan Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Double Bacon Cheeseburger$8.09
Two fresh, never frozen patties on a brioche bun with hardwood smoked bacon, American cheese, fry sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
Gems
Also known as Tater Tots - Created from Idaho potatoes
Double Cheeseburger$7.09
Two fresh, never frozen patties on a brioche bun with American cheese, fry sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
Milkshake
French Fries
Idaho potatoes with a pinch of salt
Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Crispy, grilled, or spicy chicken sandwich with mayo, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun
Cheeseburger$5.09
Fresh, never frozen patty with American cheese on a brioche bun with fry sauce, lettuce and pickles.
Corn Dog$2.99
Battered, crispy corn dog
Bacon Cheeseburger$6.59
Fresh, never frozen patty on a brioche bun with American cheese, hardwood smoked bacon, fry sauce, lettuce and pickles.
Hamburger$4.49
Fresh, never frozen patty, on a brioche bun with fry sauce, lettuce and pickles.
Location

1750 W. McMillan Rd

Meridian ID

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
