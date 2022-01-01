Go
Toast

Fat Shack

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

414 W. Bakerview Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (6456 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
Small Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
French Fries
Served with Ketchup
Side Sauce$0.65
5 Deep-Fried OREOS
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

414 W. Bakerview Rd

Bellingham WA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

California Tacos & Fresh Juices

No reviews yet

Mexican Restaurant founded by Sonia based on her family's recipes and California/ Spanish dishes she encounter while living in the SF Bay Area

SLICED

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zeeks Pizza

No reviews yet

Hand-Crafted Northwest Pizza Experience

Kebab Casual

No reviews yet

Keep it Casual!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston