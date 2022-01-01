Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carne asada in
Fayetteville
/
Fayetteville
/
Carne Asada
Fayetteville restaurants that serve carne asada
EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT II
150 Andrews Rd Suite 8-B, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Carne Asada
$14.99
More about EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT II
EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT III
310 Glensford Dr Suite 100, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Carne Asada
$14.99
More about EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT III
Browse other tasty dishes in Fayetteville
Chicken Tenders
Fajitas
Mac And Cheese
Gyoza
Rice Bowls
Cheesecake
Chicken Fajitas
Nachos
More near Fayetteville to explore
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Southern Pines
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Sanford
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Cameron
Avg 4.2
(2 restaurants)
Aberdeen
Avg 5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Durham
Avg 4.4
(111 restaurants)
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(153 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(340 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(408 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston