Fiore Market Cafe

1000 Fremont Ave Suite 102

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Asian Chicken Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, Asian slaw, sesame seeds, cilantro, roasted chicken, crispy lavash strips, with a ginger dressing.
Pork Belly$13.00
Homemade bread with mayo, fig jam, and arugula. Comes with side salad.
Roasted Chicken Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, roasted chicken, maple-glazed bacon, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese, olives, with creamy dill-peppercorn dressing.
Arnold Palmer$3.00
Roasted Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Homemade bread with basil walnut pesto, mayo, and burrata cheese. Comes with side salad.
Tempeh B.L.T.$12.00
(Vegan) Homemade bread with veganaise, tomato, lettuce, and avocado. Comes with side salad.
Short Rib$13.00
Homemade bread with pickles, asian slaw, and chipotle mayo. Comes with side salad.
Lemonade$3.00
Roast Beef$13.00
Homemade bread with balsamic red onions, mayo, roasted red bell peppers, arugula, and horseradish- creme fraiche. Comes with side salad.
Vegetarian Chopped Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, romaine lettuce, chick peas, persian cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, feta cheese, olives, sugared walnuts, with a balsamic vinaigrette.
Location

South Pasadena CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

The Raymond Restaurant

No reviews yet

Serving Pasadena since 1886! Enjoy our wonderful food and beverage options, and stay healthy!

Gus's BBQ

No reviews yet

Since 1946, Gus’s has been serving the good folks of South Pasadena (and beyond!) true Southern hospitality and some of the best real pit BBQ around. Housed on historic Route 66, Gus’s is a tribute to Southern life, where family, tradition and celebration are of the utmost importance. A menu filled with traditional Southern cooking is complemented by an impressive range of whiskies, wines, cocktails and local craft beers. Today, Gus’s is a space for a warm welcome, a cold mint julep, and a big plate of the best flavors from the American South and Midwest.

Julienne

No reviews yet

Allow us to provide the food so you can enjoy time with Family and Friends! Thank you for choosing us to be part of your holiday traditions this year. Bon Appetit!

