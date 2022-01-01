Go
Fire Wings Antelope

Come in and Enjoy

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

4400 Elverta Road • $$

Avg 2.5 (158 reviews)

Popular Items

10 PC COMBO$12.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
40 PIECES$36.29
Choice of 4 Flavors
ADD 5 WINGS$4.69
20 PIECES$18.49
Choice of 3 Flavors
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
6 PC COMBO$9.79
Choice of 1 Flavor
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
DIP - RANCH$0.60
8 PC COMBO$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Gift Cards
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

4400 Elverta Road

Antelope CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
