Firefly's BBQ

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

4629 Reviews

$$

350 East Main Street

Marlborough, MA 01752

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

2 Meat Combo$22.50
Choose two of your favorite meats, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides
Cornbread
Pulled Pork Platter$18.00
Smoked pulled pork with your favorite BBQ sauce, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders$10.00
Hand-battered jumbo fried chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce, tossed or on the side
Beef Brisket Platter$23.00
Beef brisket, dry-rubbed, smoked for 14 hours, served sliced, with corn bread and your choice of two sides
Burnt Ends$15.00
(As available) Double-smoked brisket, coated with Memphis BBQ sauce, these are the “point” (fattiest part) of the brisket, slow-smoked for 14 hours, then trimmed into mouth-watering chunks (available gluten-free - choose "no toast")
St. Louis Ribs Platter$3.00
Dry-rubbed, slow-smoked, lightly glazed with your favorite BBQ sauce, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides.
Mac & Cheese
Baby Back Ribs Platter
Dry-rubbed, slow-smoked, lightly glazed with your favorite BBQ sauce, served with corn bread and your choice of two sides
Fried Pickles$9.00
Sliced dill pickles, dredged in our Cajun cornmeal, flash fried, served with spicy Cajun remoulade
Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

350 East Main Street, Marlborough MA 01752

