Firestone Walker

The smaller Visitor Center acts as the starting point for our brewery tours and offers 14 beers on tap.

1400 Ramada Drive

Just Cheese$14.00
Marinara | Mozzarella
Tri Tip Sando$18.00
Gruyere | Caramelized Onion | Arugula | Rosemary Aioli | Artisan Roll | Fresh Grilled Salsa | Fries
Bear Burger$17.00
Sharp Cheddar | Smoked Tomatoes | Caramelized Onion | Butter Lettuce | Rosemary Aioli | Brioche Bun | Bear Fries
12oz/6---Welcome to LA Can$10.99
12oz/6 Pack
Water
12oz/6---FlyJack Can$10.99
12oz/6 Pack Can - Hazy IPA - 4% ABV - Crisp and hazy, with hints of citrus. Flyjack is a high-quality, low-calorie Hazy IPA that puts flavor first with only 96 Calories and 5 carbs.
Hot Fried Chicken$17.00
Crystal Hot Sauce Aioli | Celery Slaw | Pickle | Hot Honey | Sesame Seed Brioche Bun
Side Bear Fries$3.00
Skinny Fries
Central Coast Burger$16.00
Two Smashed Patties | Cheddar | Shredded Lettuce | Tomato | Pickles | Scratch 1000 Island | Brioche Bun | Bear Fries
Lion's Fish 'N' Chips$19.00
Tempura-Battered Icelandic Cod | Grilled Lemon | House-Made Tartar Sauce | Lion Chips

1400 Ramada Drive

Paso Robles CA

Sunday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
