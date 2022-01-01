First Course Salad Kitchen

Go
We are a chef driven salad and wrap concept. All of our dressings, sauces, soups and marinades are prepared in house and from scratch.

22015 Ih 10 W,Ste 107

Popular Items

CHEESE QUESADILLA$4.50
LARGE SALAD$12.00
WRAP$10.00
Utensil Pack
SMALL SALAD$10.00
MEDITERRANEAN$13.50
ROMAINE, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, GRAPE TOMATO, ARTICHOKE HEARTS, KALAMATA OLIVES, FETA, SESAME SEEDS, GRILLED CHICKEN AND LEMON TAHINI DRESSING
SPICY CAESAR$13.50
ROMAINE, EGG, PARMESAN CHEESE, CROUTONS, CRUSHED RED PEPPER, GRILLED CHICKEN AND CAESAR DRESSING
VEGGIE$12.50
CHOPPED KALE, RADISH, CARROTS, CARAMELIZED ONION, HUMMUS, AVOCADO AND CUCUMBER LEMON VIN
COBB$17.00
ROMAINE, CORN, GRAPE TOMATOES, EGG, BLUE CHEESE, AVOCADO, BACON, GRILLED CHICKEN, CHOICE OF DRESSING
ARGENTINIAN$16.00
ROMAINE, CUCUMBER, PICKLED CARROTS, CILANTRO, JALAPENO, CHIMICHURRI, HUMMUS AND FLANK STEAK
Location

22015 Ih 10 W,Ste 107

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
