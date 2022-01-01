Go
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

330 State HWY 78 • $$

Avg 4.4 (527 reviews)

Popular Items

Wed Tilapia, Rice & Veggies$7.95
Kids 3 Catfish Nuggets$6.95
Catfish nuggets coated in cornmeal batter mix. Served with fries, tartar sauce and ketchup.
2 Catfish Fillet, 2 HP, Fries$6.95
Fried Calamari$10.95
Seasoned fried squid rings served with spicy tartar sauce.
Fried Pickles$6.95
Crunchy battered pickle spears served with ranch.
*Please be advised that pickle chips will be subbed if pickle spears are sold out
Kids 3 Chicken Tenders$6.95
Three chicken tenders dipped in buttermilk and coated in flour mix. Served with fries, ketchup and ranch.
Kids 3 Fried Shrimp$6.95
Three jumbo butterflied shrimp coated in cornmeal batter mix. Served with fries, tartar sauce and ketchup.
Lo Mein
Noodles tossed in homemade soy sauce, cabbage, bean sprouts, carrot, green onion, and broccoli.
Hushpuppies
Fried ball-shaped cornmeal batter mixed with onions and peppers. Served with ranch.
Single Fried Oyster$1.50
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

330 State HWY 78

Wylie TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
