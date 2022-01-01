Hibachi steaks in Florence

Go
Florence restaurants
Toast

Florence restaurants that serve hibachi steaks

Hibachi Steak & Shrimp image

 

Miyabi Jr Express

250 N. Beltline Dr., Florence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hibachi Steak & Shrimp$13.75
Served with steamed broccoli, mushrooms, fried rice, onions, and zucchini.
Hibachi Steak$13.95
Hibachi Steak & Teriyaki Chicken$12.25
More about Miyabi Jr Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Florence

Steak Bowls

Teriyaki Chicken

Chicken Teriyaki

Map

More near Florence to explore

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sumter

No reviews yet

Pawleys Island

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sumter

No reviews yet

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston