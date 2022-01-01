Go
Flying Pie Pizzeria

Serving Pizza, Salads, Subs, Wings, Meatballs and More! Our Pizza Dough is homemade and hand-rolled daily. Fresh vegetables are cut and prepared every day. We use only 100% whole milk Mozzarella, Provolone and Romano Cheese. Our meats are of the highest quality available

30 Front St S • $$

Avg 3.8 (364 reviews)

BBQ Chicken$21.00
Tangy BBQ sauce topped with BBQ Chicken, Red Onions and Cilantro
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

30 Front St S

Issaquah WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
