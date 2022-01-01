Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken tenders in Fort Myers

Fort Myers restaurants
Fort Myers restaurants that serve buffalo chicken tenders

41 Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

41 Diner

19050 S Tamiami trail, Fort Myers

Avg 4 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Tenders (4)$7.99
Served with bleu cheese and celery sticks
More about 41 Diner
Consumer pic

 

Hot Gyros and More - 13101 Paul J Doherty Parkway

13101 Paul J Doherty Parkway, Fort Myers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Tenders Full Order$7.95
4-5 pieces. white breast chicken tossed in buffalo sauce
5oz Buffalo Chicken Tenders$4.95
all white meat
Buffalo Chicken Tenders Side$4.95
2-3 pieces. white breast meat tossed in buffalo sauce
More about Hot Gyros and More - 13101 Paul J Doherty Parkway

