Chef salad in Fort Myers
Fort Myers restaurants that serve chef salad
More about Edison Lunch Box - 1700 Monroe Street
Edison Lunch Box - 1700 Monroe Street
1700 Monroe Street, Fort Myers
|Chef Salad
|$8.92
Romaine Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Cheddar Cheese with Tomato and Cucumber- Add other toppings as desired!
More about Pizza Lab - 2215 Winkler Avenue
Pizza Lab - 2215 Winkler Avenue
2215 Winkler Avenue, Fort Myers
|CHEF SALAD
|$10.99
Chopped romaine, ham, turkey, provolone, tomatoes, cucumbers and hard boiled eggs. One size only.