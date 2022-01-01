Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Italian sandwiches in
Fort Wayne
/
Fort Wayne
/
Italian Sandwiches
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve italian sandwiches
PIZZA
B. Antonio's Pizza
5417 Meijer Drive, Fort Wayne
Avg 4.4
(486 reviews)
Italian Sandwich
$8.00
More about B. Antonio's Pizza
B. Antonio's Pizza
10011 Lima Road, Fort Wayne
No reviews yet
Italian Sandwich
$8.00
More about B. Antonio's Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Wayne
Garden Salad
Nachos
Macaroni Salad
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Chips And Salsa
Chicken Tenders
Muffins
Cobb Salad
More near Fort Wayne to explore
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Muncie
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Lima
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Columbia City
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
North Webster
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Fairmount
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Lima
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Muncie
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(494 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(837 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston