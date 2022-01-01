Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve spaghetti

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Oleys Pizza

10910 US-24, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (225 reviews)
Takeout
SPAGHETTI$15.00
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$16.00
More about Oleys Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA

Three Fires Pizza

5215 Illinois Road Suite 101, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (414 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bambino Spaghetti$7.00
spaghetti, tomato sauce, pecorino parmesan
Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.00
spaghetti, tomato sauce, meatballs, basil, pecorino parmesan, garlic, olive oil
Bambino Spaghetti & Meatballs$9.50
spaghetti, tomato sauce, meatballs, pecorino parmesan
More about Three Fires Pizza

