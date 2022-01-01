Spaghetti in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Oleys Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Oleys Pizza
10910 US-24, Fort Wayne
|SPAGHETTI
|$15.00
|SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
|$16.00
More about Three Fires Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA
Three Fires Pizza
5215 Illinois Road Suite 101, Fort Wayne
|Bambino Spaghetti
|$7.00
spaghetti, tomato sauce, pecorino parmesan
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$16.00
spaghetti, tomato sauce, meatballs, basil, pecorino parmesan, garlic, olive oil
|Bambino Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$9.50
spaghetti, tomato sauce, meatballs, pecorino parmesan