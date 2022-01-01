Go
Four Dogs Tavern

A fun, delicious and memorable destination located just four miles west of West Chester in the village of Marshallton, a federal historic district. Our American brasserie menu is prepared with the freshest, the best and, quite often, local ingredients. The atmosphere is warm, friendly and inviting. In warmer months, enjoy our beautiful outdoor patio. During cooler months, the fireplace in the bar beckons guests.

1300 West Strasburg Road • $$

Avg 4.2 (1098 reviews)

Popular Items

Rustic Nachos (GF)$16.50
Salsa verde & pico de gallo, corn tortilla chips
Turkey Burger$19.00
Turkey burger on multigrain bread, avocado aioli, bacon marmalade, brie cheese
Pomme Frites$8.00
Pomme Frites
Angus Burger$17.00
Angus Burger
Pear Salad (GF)$13.75
Candied pecans, bacon, bleu cheese, walnut vinaigrette dressing.
*Dressing contains nuts
French Dip Sandwich$19.50
"Prime rib" & swiss on a soft roll, served with french fries
Blackened Tuna (GF/DF)$26.50
Avocado, sweet soy, wasabi. *Chef recommendation is rare
Caesar Salad$13.50
Romaine, cracked parmesan, croutons.
*Can be prepared gluten free by omitting the croutons
Griddled Reuben$19.50
Local favorite- rutabaga sauerkraut, corned beef, marbled rye, swiss cheese & thousand island dressing, served with a side of fries
Colossal Shrimp Lejon (5)$22.50
Smoked Bacon & horseradish
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1300 West Strasburg Road

West Chester PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
