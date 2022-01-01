Four Dogs Tavern
A fun, delicious and memorable destination located just four miles west of West Chester in the village of Marshallton, a federal historic district. Our American brasserie menu is prepared with the freshest, the best and, quite often, local ingredients. The atmosphere is warm, friendly and inviting. In warmer months, enjoy our beautiful outdoor patio. During cooler months, the fireplace in the bar beckons guests.
1300 West Strasburg Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1300 West Strasburg Road
West Chester PA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
