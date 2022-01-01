Mac and cheese in Fremont

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Woodcliff Marina

980 County Rd W Tract 5, Fremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.50
More about Woodcliff Marina
Simmer Down image

 

Simmer Down

2712 East 23rd Ave N, Fremont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Medium Honky Tonk Mac & Cheese$14.50
Our homemade Mac and Cheese topped with our house made pulled pork, a drizzle of bbq sauce and a sprinkle of bacon AND just a bit more cheese. This one typically sells out, so order early!!
Meal for 1 Honky Tonk Mac & Cheese$9.00
Our homemade Mac and Cheese topped with our house made pulled pork, a drizzle of bbq sauce and a sprinkle of bacon AND just a bit more cheese. This one typically sells out, so order early!!
Large Honky Tonk Mac & Cheese$24.00
Our homemade Mac and Cheese topped with our house made pulled pork, a drizzle of bbq sauce and a sprinkle of bacon AND just a bit more cheese. This one typically sells out, so order early!!
More about Simmer Down

