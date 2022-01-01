Go
Toast

Fruition Acai & Juice Bar

Come in and enjoy!

1405 Lake Dr SE Suite B

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)

Popular Items

Fruition$10.50
Acai, Peanut Butter, Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Banana, Kiwi, with Coconut & Honey
Sweet Tooth$10.00
Acai, Peanut Butter, Granola, Banana, with Choc Chips or Cacao Nibs (Please choose which one in the toppings section)
Get Up and Go$8.00
Strawberry, Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Protein & Almond Milk
Smooth Move$8.25
Banana, Dates, Almond Butter, Vanilla Protein, Cinnamon & Almond Milk
Sub-yo$11.25
Acai, Greek Yogurt, Almond Butter, Granola, Banana, Pineapple, Blueberry and Raspberry with Hemp, Chia, and Bee Pollen
Mood$10.00
Acai, Almond butter, Granola, Strawberry and Bueberry with Choc Chips or Cacao Nibs (please choose one in the topping section)
Health(no)Nut$10.00
Acai, Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Kiwi, Pineapple with Coconut & Honey
Essentials$11.25
Acai, Peanut Butter, Greek Yogurt, Granola, Strawberry, Pineapple, Coconut, Honey & Hemp Seeds
Brew Me$8.00
Banana, Almond Butter, Chocolate Protein & Cold Brew
Suns up$9.50
Acai, Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, with Honey
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

1405 Lake Dr SE Suite B

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Terra Bagel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Terra GR

No reviews yet

We are a locally sourced farm-to-table restaurant in the Eastown neighborhood of Grand Rapids.

Quarantino's

No reviews yet

Detroit Style Pizza

Matchbox Diner & Drinks

No reviews yet

Matchbox Diner & Drinks is a neighborhood restaurant located in the heart of Eastown in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Our old school diner and delicatessen serves breakfast all day alongside mile-high deli sandwiches, burgers, milkshakes and malts, and a handful of seasonal entrees. Matchbox Diner & Drinks is meant to be an extension of our home and our family, so expect good food and good people all year round.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston