Fruition Acai & Juice Bar

Matchbox Diner & Drinks

No reviews yet

Matchbox Diner & Drinks is a neighborhood restaurant located in the heart of Eastown in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Our old school diner and delicatessen serves breakfast all day alongside mile-high deli sandwiches, burgers, milkshakes and malts, and a handful of seasonal entrees. Matchbox Diner & Drinks is meant to be an extension of our home and our family, so expect good food and good people all year round.

