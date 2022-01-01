Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
California rolls in
Gainesville
/
Gainesville
/
California Rolls
Gainesville restaurants that serve california rolls
Volcanic Sushi & Sake
5200 NW 43rd St., Gainesville
No reviews yet
California Roll
$7.00
Avocado, krab, cucumber and masago.
More about Volcanic Sushi & Sake
Volcanic Sushi+Sake
5212 SW 91st Terrace, Gainesville
No reviews yet
California Roll
$7.00
Avocado, krab, cucumber and masago.
More about Volcanic Sushi+Sake
