Go
Toast

Gander American Grill

Come in and enjoy!!

111 S. English Station Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Chili Salmon$21.99
Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon brushed with Sweet Chili Sauce. Two Sides
Large Strawberry Salad$10.99
Field Greens, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Egg, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Pretzel Queso$8.99
5 Soft Pretzels lightly fried. White Queso
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
3 Chicken Tenders. Choice of Sauce, One Side
Chicken Carbonara$14.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Penne, Roasted Red Pepper, Bacon, Parmesan Cream Sauce
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$14.99
3 Pieces of Atlantic Cod served with Dill Tarter, Two Sides
Chicken Tenders$12.99
5 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders with choice of Honey Mustard, BBQ, Sweet Chili Sauce or Ranch for dipping. Choice of Two Sides
Chicken Fried Chicken$13.99
2 4oz Boneless Chicken Breats, lightly fried, Home made White Gravy and choice of Two Sides
Classic Cheese Burger$12.99
8oz Burger, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, Brioche Bun
Kids Burgers$7.00
2 Sliders, Cheese, One Side
See full menu

Location

111 S. English Station Rd

Louisville KY

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Barrel 33

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wild Eggs

No reviews yet

Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in Louisville, KY. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0363

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Yang Kee Noodle

No reviews yet

Fresh, Fast Casual Pan-Asian Cuisine

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston