Gelati Celesti Mechanicsville

Curry in a Hurry

....well, here we are, this is my passion – curry, Not

just any curry, but British Indian Restaurant Style

curry. I've been eating this food since I was 5,

making this delightful food since I was 15, and now

feel it’s time to share the delights with the good

people of Richmond.

Over the past 60 years curry has become the #1

take-away food in England and is now regarded as

the “national dish”. Ask anyone you may know who

comes from England, what they most miss apart

from the pubs, they may well tell you it’s the curry!

We hope you will "love" our curry!!

"follow your heart" they said. "do

something you have a passion for"....

Available for:

-Corporate Events

- Food Truck for business lunches

-Private parties/catering

**We will be making appearances at local

events/festivals in the Richmond area!!

Contact us, Comment, or book our services

www.curryinahurryrva.com

804-980-0985

admin@curryinahurryrva.com

/curryinahurryrva/nd enjoy!

