Gofer Ice Cream Ridgefield

Come in and enjoy!

407 Main Street

Popular Items

Gofer Bites Standard Package (Approx. 12 bites)$9.95
Raz Large 16oz Size$6.51
Regular 6" Round Cake$23.99
Two layers of Gofer Premium Ice Cream. Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream with a layer of Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Crunch in the middle!
Serves 6 to 8 slices
Gofer Bites Standard Fun Package (Approx 12 Bites)$9.95
Gofer Bites Go Fast! Call ahead to see inventory or we may have to substitute. Bites can be custom ordered with two day notice as well. Visit (GoferIceCream.com for pick up option) Scroll and click pencil an edit to at least TWO DAYS notice!
Medium 8" Round Cake$32.99
Two layers of Gofer Premium Ice Cream. Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream with a layer of Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Crunch in the middle!
Serves 12 to 16 slices
407 Main Street

Ridgefield CT

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
