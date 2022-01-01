Gofer Ice Cream Ridgefield
Come in and enjoy!
407 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
407 Main Street
Ridgefield CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
38 Danbury Rd
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.
Bernard's Catering
For Easter & Passover, place orders by Friday, April 7th for pickup Thursday April 14th thru 17th
Bernard's & Sarah’s Wine Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Early Bird
Family Owned & Operated Since 1991
Breakfast & Lunch, Comfort Food, Salads, Desserts