Goji Bistro

Catalan Tapas Bar

A global tapas experience featuring tapas style dishes from around the world made using fresh local ingredients whenever possible. Our 12 draft taps feature craft beer and we boast a large collection of additional beer selections in bottles and cans. Enjoy one of our over 50 wines by the glass or handcrafted cocktails in our warm and welcoming environment that is a true testament to culinary and artistic delights.

When you visit our expertly curated space your experience begins when you walk through the door. Our interior was designed and implemented by Creative Change Paints, a design company run by two women who have a lifetime of experience in Broadway and community theater and touring theater arts.

While you are enjoying our space and our offerings be sure to peruse our artwork, the majority of which was created by local Triangle artists and is for sale right off the wall!

