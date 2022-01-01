Go
Toast
  • /
  • Auburn
  • /
  • Good Karma South College

Good Karma South College

Come in and enjoy!

1409 S College St #118

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gulab Jamun$1.50
Samosas
Filled Spiced Wontonesque Sides
Chai$3.00
Indian Tea
BYO Bowl$12.00
Naan
Indian Flatbread
Kids Meal$8.00
See full menu

Location

1409 S College St #118

Auburn AL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

19th Hole of Auburn

No reviews yet

The 19th Hole of Auburn - Restaurant & Sports Bar is a social concept combining a scratch kitchen, cocktail bar and 9 hole executive putting course so that you can Eat, Drink & Putt!

Good Dog - Auburn

No reviews yet

Come enjoy a cold one while your dog plays in the park!

Crown of Comedy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Amsterdam Cafe Research Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston